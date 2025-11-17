Indiana Republican Becomes Target of Swatting After Redistricting Dispute with Trump

An Indiana Senate Republican, Greg Goode, was the target of a swatting incident hours after President Donald Trump publicly criticized him for not supporting the White House’s redistricting plan. Trump called Goode a “RINO” (Republican In Name Only) in a Truth Social post on Sunday, expressing disappointment in the senator for his stance on the congressional maps.

Vigo County Sheriff Derek Fell confirmed the swatting incident in a statement, explaining that a false report was made to the Terre Haute Police Department around 5 p.m. on Sunday. The email claimed harm had been done to people inside a home in southeastern Vigo County, which was later identified as Goode’s residence.

Read Also: Key MAGA Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Trump with ‘As a woman I take threats from men seriously’

Sheriff Fell described the response: “This information was immediately relayed to the Sheriff’s Office, at which point deputies responded to the home, which was the home of Senator Greg Goode.” Attempts to contact anyone at the residence initially failed, but eventually, authorities made contact and determined that Goode and his family were safe and unharmed. Investigators confirmed that the incident was a “prank or false email” commonly referred to as “swatting.”

Goode, in a statement, expressed his relief and gratitude for the swift response from law enforcement. “My family and I were victims of this swatting incident. I appreciate the professionalism of Sheriff Fell and Terre Haute Police Chief Kevin Barrett for their handling of the situation,” he said.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read Also: Trump’s Fake Economy Claims Face Scrutiny as Critics Raise Concerns About His Tactics

This incident follows an ongoing debate over redistricting efforts in Indiana. The state’s redistricting plan has stalled after Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray refused to reconvene the Senate to redraw congressional maps that would favor Republicans. Earlier on Sunday, Trump had threatened to release a list of Senate Republicans who opposed the gerrymandering, but as of the evening, the list had not been made public.

Goode’s position on redistricting has been a point of contention. Although Trump’s post implied Goode opposed the plan, Goode has not made any public statements confirming his stance. Earlier this month, Goode hosted a town hall in Terre Haute where 71 people spoke out against redistricting, with no one in favor of it.

Read Also: Michael Wolff Says Trump’s Inner Circle is in Panic Mode: “He Feels Cornered”

As the state prepares for the next legislative session, pro-redistricting advocates are planning a rally at the Indiana Statehouse to push for new congressional maps. On Tuesday, lawmakers will convene for Organization Day, an event to kick off next year’s legislative session. The outcome of the redistricting debate remains uncertain as tensions continue to rise.