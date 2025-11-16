Key MAGA Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene responds to Trump with ‘As a woman I take threats from men seriously’

Marjorie Taylor Greene, a longtime Republican and prominent MAGA ally who previously defended Donald Trump and his Maga movement, said on Saturday she had been contacted by private security firms “with warnings for my safety” after Trump announced on Friday he was withdrawing his support for and endorsement of the Georgia representative.

Greene added that she takes every threat seriously, saying, “As a woman I take threats from men seriously,” as she described the pressure and hostility she believes the feud has escalated.

In a post on X, Greene said that “a hot bed of threats against me are being fueled and egged on by the most powerful man in the world”, without referring to Trump by name, adding it was “the man I supported and helped get elected”.

In another post on X, Greene shared a chart of rising average grocery bills, calling it “the ultimate warning to all of my Republican colleagues” and linking those cost of living pressures to the congressional vote next week over releasing additional Epstein files.

She later posted a message of gratitude directed at sexual abuse survivors connected to the Epstein case, writing on X, “I want to thank the courageous women who are Epstein survivors that wrote this beautiful letter of support for me. I’ve got your back! I look forward to seeing some of you this week. Stay strong!!”

The dispute between Greene and Trump, simmering for months, has now burst into full public view as the once solid Maga supporter and outspoken MAGA ally has broken with him on major issues, including US military aid to Israel, the government shutdown, and the debate over the so called “Epstein files”.

“Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Green is a disgrace to our GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY!” Trump fumed on social media, just a day after ending his support for her. He mocked her as “Wacky Marjorie” and said he would endorse a challenger against her in the next midterm election “if the right person runs”.

The war of words has only intensified, mostly centered on Greene’s push for full transparency regarding government held documents tied to Jeffrey Epstein. The House speaker, Mike Johnson, is expected to hold a vote next week on releasing the entirety of unclassified communications and documents.