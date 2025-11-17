Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Step In to Stop Sarah Ferguson’s Final Gamble

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are reportedly stepping in to stop their mother, Sarah Ferguson, from making a final, risky gamble, according to a well-placed insider. The source spoke to Woman’s Day, revealing the motivations behind the sisters’ actions and their determination to protect their family’s reputation.

The insider explained that Beatrice and Eugenie feel they have “no choice” but to take control of the situation. “They have to stop their mum from embarrassing them all again,” the source said. “They feel the only way is an ‘intervention’-type meeting with their husbands, Edo and Jack – and quite literally take control.”

Read Also: Princess Beatrice and Eugenie Face Fresh Setback Amid Royal Feud

This decision is part of a broader, “heartbroken” yet practical approach to the situation. The source emphasized that the sisters cannot afford to let their mother continue her plans, particularly given Ferguson’s lack of financial stability. “They simply cannot have their mum hiring teams of people to resurrect what was essentially a fake career,” the insider explained.

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie turn desperate and heartbroken: ‘Mom its over for you’ (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

Ferguson, who has faced multiple financial difficulties over the years, has reportedly been attempting to revive her career with the help of hired professionals. However, her daughters are concerned that this move is unrealistic. The source added that it is a “gamble that will not pay off this time,” and they believe it’s time for Ferguson to accept that her career attempts are now behind her. “It’s over for Sarah, and the sooner she realizes it, the better,” the insider concluded.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read Also: Sarah Ferguson reveals Princess Diana ‘would be proud of William, Harry, Kate and Meghan’

The royal family has long been under scrutiny for Ferguson’s controversial history, including her financial troubles and public persona. Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, who are both seen as more reserved members of the family, are now reportedly taking matters into their own hands to prevent further embarrassment. The two sisters, who have often been close, are said to be acting out of a sense of duty to protect their family’s image.

As for Sarah Ferguson, it remains unclear how she will respond to her daughters’ intervention. Whether she will heed their advice or continue her attempts to reinvent herself remains to be seen, but the tension between her and her daughters is now a subject of public speculation.