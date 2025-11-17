Italian Politician Crashes Into Priceless Piece of Art While Attending a Conference in Rome

In a bizarre turn of events, an Italian politician recently destroyed a priceless piece of art while attending a conference in Rome.

Emanuele Cani, a councillor, was caught on camera diving into Mario Sironi’s Labour Charter, a huge 75-square-meter painting. Cani, who wasn’t hurt, tried to steady himself but ended up falling headfirst into the glass, shocking the crowd at the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy reception on November 12.

After the incident, Cani shared his “deep regret” over the mishap. Sironi, a renowned modernist artist, created the Labour Charter to showcase Italy’s industrial progress during the early 20th century. Though Sironi’s association with the fascist regime makes him a controversial figure, his work remains a significant part of Italy’s artistic legacy.

@dailymail This is the shocking moment a Sardinian politician trips and dives through a priceless stained glass window in Rome – shattering it into pieces. Footage shows Emanuele Cani walking down the stairs before hurtling towards the ‘Labour Charter,’ a work by the futurist artist Mario Sironi. Fortunately, Cani did not suffer physical injuries and expressed his ‘deep regret for the damage’ caused by the accident on November 12. #shock #rome #damage #fall #viral ♬ News, news, seriousness, tension(1077866) – Lyrebirds music

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time priceless art has been ruined by careless actions. In June, a tourist at the Uffizi Gallery in Florence damaged an 18th-century painting while snapping a selfie. And in recent years, religious sites in Rome have also been disrupted by inappropriate behavior, including a man urinating on the Vatican altar and another streaking with a political message.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Emanuele Cani was attending a conference in Rome when he accidentally crashed into Mario Sironi’s priceless Labour Charter. (Photo by Emanuele Cani / Instagram)

It’s safe to say that Labour Charter won’t be the last artwork to meet an untimely fate due to an accident or thoughtless act.