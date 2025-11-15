Trump’s Fake Economy Claims Face Scrutiny as Critics Raise Concerns About His Tactics

Progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen says Trump is misleading America about the economy, despite rising food prices and job losses. Here’s the latest take on his claims.

During a recent podcast episode, progressive YouTuber Brian Tyler Cohen took aim at President Donald Trump’s claims about the state of the economy, accusing him of trying to “fool everyone.” Cohen’s comments came as Trump faces mounting criticism from within his own party, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), over his handling of economic issues.

Cohen was particularly outspoken about Trump’s recent statements on the economy, especially in the context of rising food prices and a weak job market. He argued that Trump’s claims of economic success are misleading and fail to reflect the struggles Americans are facing every day.

“Trump’s been making these false claims, and it’s clear he’s trying to distract everyone from the real issues,” Cohen said. “If he wants to pretend that everything’s fine and that affordability is no longer a problem, he can go ahead. But let’s be real—people can see that things are getting more expensive, and no one’s fooled by that.”

He also pointed to Trump’s tariffs and immigration enforcement policies, which Cohen believes have contributed to the growing economic strain. “It’s not just about grocery prices, either,” he explained. “Trump’s approach has been a failure, and he’s not doing anything to fix it. Instead, he’s just trying to convince the country that he’s already solved it.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene recently called out Trump for what she sees as an attempt to “gaslight the nation” by claiming economic success when the data shows otherwise. Despite Trump’s efforts, the economy has continued to shed jobs at a concerning rate, with the latest reports showing that tens of thousands of jobs are being lost every month. At the same time, food prices remain high, leaving many families struggling to keep up.

Cohen didn’t hold back when discussing the political ramifications of Trump’s economic messaging. “Look, the Democrats just swept into power in a major election last week, largely because voters are tired of this president’s broken promises on affordability,” Cohen said. “Instead of admitting that he’s failed, Trump does what he always does—he tries to trick everyone into believing the problem’s already solved.”

In the face of mounting criticism, Trump continues to defend his economic record, even as key indicators like job losses and rising costs suggest otherwise. His efforts to downplay these issues are raising questions about his ability to fulfill his campaign promises as Americans struggle with the financial realities of day-to-day life.