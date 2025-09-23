“You Took $50,000 in Cash” Laura Ingraham Presses Trump’s Border Czar on Explosive MSNBC Report

Fox News host Laura Ingraham put White House border czar Tom Homan on the spot Monday night over a bombshell MSNBC report that accused him of pocketing $50,000 in cash from an undercover FBI agent.

“Tom, I wanna give you a chance to address this article that came out over the weekend,” Ingraham said during her interview with Homan. “It was on our always reliable MSNBC, and they said that you took $50,000 in cash in a bag from an undercover FBI agent to help them win government contracts in Trump’s second term.”

She pointed out that the Justice Department had already concluded there was no criminal wrongdoing, but pressed him to respond.

Laura Ingraham Confronts Tom Homan Over Explosive $50K FBI Cash Allegation (Photo by Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

“Look, I did nothing criminal. I did nothing illegal,” Homan fired back. “It’s hit piece after hit piece after hit piece and I’m glad the FBI and DOJ came out and said, you know, said that nothing illegal happened, no criminal activity.”

Homan, who spent more than three decades in law enforcement, went on a passionate defense of his record and sacrifices. “You’re talking about a guy who spent 34 years enforcing law. I mean, I left a very successful business that I ran to come back and work for the government again. I’m back on a government paycheck. Not only did I sacrifice, my family sacrifices. I make sacrifices every day. I got more death threats than anybody. I got a security team around me, but guess what? My kids don’t, my wife don’t. I mean, I haven’t lived with my wife in months because I don’t want her to be here right now with all the threats.”

He added that the attacks against him won’t force him out. “After all the sacrifices, after serving my nation for all these years, they want to come out and dirty me up. And it’s not going to end. There’s a hit piece on me every two weeks. But keep coming, because you know what? Tom Homan isn’t going anywhere, Tom Homan isn’t shutting up, and Tom Homan’s gonna keep doing what he’s doing because working with President Trump is the greatest honor of my life. We’re making this country safer again every day and we’re gonna keep doing it.”

Trump border czar Tom Homan stops short of denying MSNBC report claiming he took $50,000 from undercover FBI agents (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MSNBC’s report painted a different picture, claiming Homan was under FBI investigation for allegedly taking the $50,000 in exchange for helping secure future government contracts in a second Trump administration. The outlet reported that the FBI and DOJ had planned to wait and see whether Homan followed through on his supposed promise once he became the nation’s top immigration official. But the case was indefinitely stalled after Trump returned to the White House in January.

According to six sources cited by MSNBC, the investigation was officially closed in recent weeks after Trump appointees stepped in, following a request from FBI Director Kash Patel for a status update.

Ken Dilanian, one of the MSNBC reporters who broke the story, noted the way Homan framed his response. On X, Dilanian wrote, “Hours after the White House said Homan didn’t take the $50k, he doesn’t answer whether he did or not, but simply says he did nothing criminal.”