“He Wants a Swift, Clean Break”: Prince William Moves to Cut Ties with Prince Andrew

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly enforcing a new “zero-tolerance” rule inside the royal family following the latest wave of controversy surrounding Prince Andrew. According to royal insiders, the Prince and Princess of Wales are determined to protect the monarchy’s image and distance it from further scandal.

British broadcaster Helena Chard told Fox News Digital that the couple is “more determined than ever” to safeguard the monarchy’s future and support King Charles III as he battles health issues. “Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment,” Chard said.

“He is looking into the future with a solution-focused lens. He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals.”

“He Doesn’t Want Any More Sideshows” William and Kate Crack Down on Royal Scandals (Photo: Mega)

Chard added that William believes his father has been “too soft” on his brother. “He realizes it’s harder for the king to deal with his brother than it will be for him to deal with his uncle in due course,” she said. “William would prefer a swift, clean break with Prince Andrew before things decline further. He also hopes to shield the king from the damage”, reported Page Six.

Andrew, 65, announced on October 17 that he would give up his Duke of York title and other honors after renewed scrutiny over his connection to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In a statement from Buckingham Palace, Andrew said, “The continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein (Photo by News Syndication)

According to People magazine, several senior royals, including William, were consulted before Andrew’s decision was made public. Experts told Fox News Digital that William, backed by Kate, played a key role in urging Andrew to step back. “The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy,” Chard said. “Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, they don’t want any other sideshows blotting the royal family’s good work.”

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich said their “zero-tolerance blueprint” is already changing the way the monarchy operates. “They’re proactive behind the scenes to specifically address scandals,” Fordwich said. “It’s all intended to protect the monarchy’s future by excluding those who threaten its reputation.”

(Photo by REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo)

Andrew stepped down from public life in 2019 over his ties to Epstein. His latest announcement came days after the posthumous memoir of Virginia Roberts Giuffre was released. Giuffre, who died in April, claimed she was trafficked by Epstein and forced to have sex with Andrew when she was 17. Andrew denied the allegations, and the case was settled in 2022 for an undisclosed amount. He acknowledged that Giuffre was “an established victim of abuse.”

Officially stripping Andrew of his remaining royal titles would require an act of Parliament, though his “His Royal Highness” title has been inactive since 2019.

“There is no doubt that William sees the need for a scorched-earth policy where Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson are concerned,” royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said. “This matter should surely have been resolved by the time William becomes king.”

While William reportedly wants to move forward with a stronger, cleaner monarchy, Kate’s focus remains closer to home. “It’s education first,” Chard said. “They are being taught all the royal ropes.”