Rachel Maddow points to court losses and policy reversals in difficult day for Trump

MS NOW host Rachel Maddow opened her program Monday night in an unusually upbeat mood, telling viewers she had nearly 10 positive developments to cover as President Donald Trump faced a series of legal and political setbacks.

Maddow noted that Sunday was the longest day of the year and joked that Trump appeared to have experienced an especially long day of his own as court rulings and policy reversals accumulated.

She began with a ruling involving the Justice Department’s investigation of officials in Minnesota. A Republican-appointed federal judge quashed six grand-jury subpoenas issued to Gov. Tim Walz, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, Attorney General Keith Ellison and other officials.

Chief Judge Patrick Schiltz concluded that the evidence was “overwhelming” that the subpoenas had been issued for unlawful reasons. According to Maddow’s account, the Justice Department was also unable to provide the court with a convincing explanation for the investigation.

A separate federal judge dealt another setback to the administration on the same day, blocking officials from using Social Security Administration data to remove voters from registration rolls.

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The judge ruled that the federal government had “knowingly trampled on the privacy rights of American citizens.” The two decisions prompted an angry response on social media from White House aide Stephen Miller.

Maddow then shifted to the administration’s immigration enforcement policies, focusing on the Florida detention facility widely known as “Alligator Alcatraz.”

The facility had previously been promoted by Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as a possible model for immigration detention elsewhere in the country. However, officials were ordered to begin “full demobilization” of the site, ending what Maddow described as a costly and failed experiment.

“That performatively cruel, moral and practical disaster. They have now had to close it. And as of today, it’s gone,” she declared.

The detention center had reportedly cost $1.2 billion and attracted criticism over its conditions, expense and symbolic role in the administration’s immigration strategy.

Maddow also cited New York Times reporting that the administration was selling or transferring at least seven warehouse properties that had been purchased for use as detention facilities around the country.

She presented those developments as further evidence that some of the administration’s most highly publicized immigration plans were being scaled back or abandoned.

The host also highlighted an unusual political dispute in Surprise, Arizona, where residents frustrated with their city council have advanced an effort to dissolve the city entirely.

The proposal is connected to opposition to a planned Trump administration detention site. Residents supporting the dissolution effort appear to view it as a way to remove a local-government obstacle and gain greater control over the project’s future.

Taken together, Maddow framed the court decisions, facility closure, property sales and local political resistance as signs that Trump’s agenda was facing challenges from several directions at once. “All these things are happening at once,” Maddow said.

The segment stood out for Maddow’s openly celebratory tone. Her program frequently focuses on threats to democratic institutions, the expansion of executive power and the political consequences of Trump’s policies. On Monday, however, she emphasized developments that she viewed as evidence that courts, local residents, and government institutions were successfully pushing back.

While each development involved a separate legal or political dispute, Maddow presented them as part of a broader pattern of mounting resistance to the administration.