Nevada Mother Pleads No Contest to Attempted Murder After Newborn Found Crying in Dumpster

A 29-year-old Nevada mother accused of abandoning her newborn son in a dumpster just hours after giving birth has pleaded no contest to attempted murder after the infant was found crying inside a trash bin.

Taylour Sierra Dickinson appeared Wednesday in Washoe County District Court for a change of plea hearing after reaching a deal with prosecutors, records show. As part of the agreement, the state dismissed a charge of first-degree child abuse, neglect or endangerment.

Dickinson was arrested after authorities say she gave birth to the boy during the early morning hours of July 5, 2025, then placed the minutes-old infant inside a garbage bag and left him in a dumpster at the Elevate Apartments in Sun Valley.

The newborn survived only because a passerby heard him crying from inside the dumpster and climbed in to rescue him before first responders arrived.

“This case has deeply affected our community and our Office,” Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said following Dickinson’s arrest. “We are grateful for the brave citizen who intervened — truly a hero whose actions saved this baby’s life.”

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According to court documents, investigators determined the baby was born at approximately 2:30 a.m. and placed in the dumpster about an hour later.

During questioning, Dickinson told investigators she did not know she was pregnant until she unexpectedly gave birth in a bathroom, using a towel to lift the infant from the toilet before wrapping him and placing him inside a garbage bag.

A detective previously testified that Dickinson claimed she did not know she was pregnant until she gave birth, at which point she panicked and left the child in the dumpster, believing it was her “best option.”

According to investigators, Dickinson, whose two other kids are 4 and 10 years old, said she had “no desire to have any more children,” adding that her family was living paycheck to paycheck at that point. She also claimed she put the baby in the dumpster with the hope that a passerby would find him.

The child was ultimately discovered alive after spending hours inside the dumpster and was transported to Renown Regional Medical Center, where he was treated. Authorities later said he was healthy and doing well.

During Dickinson’s initial court proceedings last year, prosecutors also disclosed a previous incident from 2023 in which she told investigators she disposed of another infant in a dumpster after what she described as a miscarriage. Because of the available evidence at the time, no criminal charges were filed in that case, prosecutors said. The child in that case did not survive.

Dickinson’s no-contest plea means she does not admit guilt but accepts that the state had enough evidence to convict her at trial. She remains in custody pending her Oct. 7 sentencing hearing, according to court records.