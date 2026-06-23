North Carolina mother accused of 111 MPH Police chase that killed her three sons

A North Carolina woman is facing three counts of involuntary manslaughter after authorities said she crashed into a tree while fleeing police at speeds of up to 111 mph, killing her three young sons.

Megan Symone Scott, 31, was charged in connection with the deaths of Jae’Coda Thomas, 3, Ju’Mari Thomas, 6, and Jack Thomas, 8. She also faces several additional charges stemming from the events that preceded the fatal collision.

According to an arrest affidavit, the incident began June 3 with a reported domestic dispute in the 100 block of South Eastern Boulevard in Fayetteville.

Investigators said Scott and her boyfriend were arguing about money that he planned to send to one of his other children. During the confrontation, Scott allegedly bit the man on the arm while they were sitting inside her vehicle.

The man then got out of the car, and Scott allegedly drove toward him, according to police. Authorities said he tried to move out of the vehicle’s path but ended up on the hood before falling to the ground. He was able to run away before suffering further injuries, investigators said.

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Police later obtained a warrant for Scott’s arrest and located her during a traffic stop. Officers instructed her to get out of the vehicle, but she allegedly drove away instead.

Authorities said the car struck two officers as Scott fled. Both officers suffered minor injuries. Scott then drove away in a Kia Forte with her three sons inside, reaching speeds of as much as 111 mph, according to the affidavit.

While traveling on State Road 53, Scott allegedly crossed the centerline and then overcorrected. The vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a tree.

The force of the collision ejected Scott and two of her children from the car, authorities said. Two of the boys were pronounced dead at the scene. The third child was airlifted to a hospital but later died from his injuries.

Investigators allege that none of the three children was wearing a seat belt or secured in an appropriate child safety seat at the time of the crash. North Carolina law requires young children to be properly restrained based on their age and size.

Scott survived the crash and was taken into custody. She remains in the Cumberland County Jail without bond, according to authorities. Her next court appearance is scheduled for July 7.

In addition to the three involuntary manslaughter charges, Scott faces other counts connected to the alleged domestic violence incident, the traffic stop, injuries to the officers and the high-speed flight that ended in the crash.

Relatives of the three boys have created a GoFundMe campaign to help cover funeral expenses and support the family following the deaths. “The pain and grief we are experiencing is unimaginable, and we are struggling to find the strength to move forward,” the fundraiser’s description reads.

The allegations against Scott have not been proven in court. The case remains pending as prosecutors continue the legal process surrounding the crash and the events leading up to it.