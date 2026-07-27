Pamela Anderson shares return ‘plans’ for ‘Baywatch’ reboot

Pamela Anderson has ruled out any involvement in Fox’s upcoming Baywatch reboot, confirming that nobody behind the new series has approached her about reprising her career-defining role as lifeguard C.J. Parker.

Anderson, who starred on the original Baywatch from 1992 to 1997 alongside David Hasselhoff, told Deadline in an interview published 24 July that she has heard little about the new production beyond an early conversation involving her sons.

“No one’s reached out to me. I don’t know much about it,” she said.

“I know that they were talking to my sons at some point about producing, but I don’t think they had a meeting of the minds. I’m not sure what happened there, but I wish them well.”

Fox’s reboot, expected to premiere in January 2027, will bring back several original cast members, including Erika Eleniak, Michael Bergin, Kelly Packard and David Chokachi, alongside new leads Brooks Nader, Shay Mitchell and Noah Beck.

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Anderson made clear the door isn’t fully closed on nostalgia so much as it simply isn’t her priority right now.

Pamela Anderson attends the ZFF Master, in Zurich, Switzerland (Photo credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images for ZFF)

“It was a great job, and I loved going to work every day on the beach. I would have been there anyway,” she said, adding: “Everything I’ve done has led me to here, which is a blessing. But I have no plans of going back to Baywatch.”

Asked whether she was curious about what C.J. might be up to today, she suggested her sons’ involvement might have swayed her.

“If my kids were involved, I probably would have listened to them. I think I’ve just got to keep on seeing what else is out there.”

Instead, Anderson says she’s focused on stretching creatively following her Golden Globe-nominated turn in 2024’s The Last Showgirl.

“I get that there’s a lot of really great TV out there right now, but I’ve already done that. Now is my time to really play with different characters,” she said.

“I have options, and some things I’m thinking about, including some theatre again. I want to make really bold choices. I want to surprise people. I want to surprise myself.”

Anderson can currently be seen in the dark comedy Rosebush Pruning, now playing in select US theatres.