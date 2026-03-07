Two Bronx cops suspended after video shows them having sex in station house locker room

Two cops were suspended without pay for allegedly having sex in a Bronx station house locker room after one cop’s babydaddy found a recording of the steamy tryst and reported it to precinct bosses, police sources said.

The on-duty encounter between Erick Xoyatlacebada and Yuleni Campos-Saavedra happened at the 46th Precinct and one of them recorded it according to the sources reported by The New York Post.

They were exposed after the father of the woman’s child saw the video and took it to the station house to show a supervisor, the insiders said. It’s not clear how he got access to the video.

The 29-year-old male and 29-year-old female, who together banked $222,500 last year, were suspended without pay on Feb. 24, according to NYPD paperwork. They are likely to be fired, law enforcement sources said.

Police Benevolent Association delegates sent an unofficial email to other police officers asking for donations for the pair.

“Unfortunately, two of our 46 … family have been suspended without pay,” the email states, identifying the cops. “This is a huge financial burden. This job is their sole livelihood and both officers have other family that depend on them which adds to the financial strain they are faced with.”

Retired police officer Eric Sanders, a civil rights attorney, called the sex “official misconduct.”

“This is not just a private matter; it is a theft of public services,” Sanders, who often takes cases against the NYPD, wrote in on X.

“Every minute spent engaged in unauthorized activity is a minute where a 911 call goes unanswered or a fellow officer is left without backup,” Sanders wrote.

“Unless the department moves for immediate termination, they are sending a clear message: in the 46th Precinct, the ‘public trust’ is for sale, and the ‘public clock’ is for play.”

The Post published a story last year about the precinct — which oversees troubled neighborhoods Fordham, University Heights, Morris Heights and Mount Hope — calling it the “deadliest police precinct.”

The precinct saw a staggering 107.7% surge in homicides and increases in other major crimes in 2024 compared to 2023, according to NYPD data.

So far this year, the precinct has seen two homicides, compared to zero in the same period of 2025, according to NYPD data.

Rape has increased 25%, matching the citywide trend due to changes in how rape crimes are defined, the NYPD has said.

Burglary is up 38%, felony assault has increased by 12% and robbery climbed by 6%, the data show. There have been two shootings so far this year compared to one in the same period last year.

Major crime citywide is down 6% citywide so far this year, according to the data.

Publicly available records show Xoyatlacebada joined the department in 2019 and made $142,000 in 2025, while Campos-Saavedra joined in 2023 and made $80,500 last year.

Reached at her Bronx home, Campos-Saavedra declined to comment. The male officer couldn’t be reached.