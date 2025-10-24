Democrats Use Melania Trump’s Own Words to Mock Her Silence on East Wing Demolition

Democrats have taken aim at Melania Trump using her own words after President Donald Trump approved the demolition of the East Wing of the White House, an area long associated with the first lady’s duties. President Trump, 79, reportedly authorized the destruction of the East Wing, which includes the Family Theatre, the Jacqueline Kennedy Garden, and the East Garden Room.

The move has sparked criticism across Washington and online, as the East Wing traditionally houses offices for the first lady and her staff. Melania has not commented publicly on the project, even though the East Wing was the hub of her initiatives and holiday decorations during Trump’s first term.

In 2018, she famously installed 40 red Christmas trees in the East Colonnade — a design that drew widespread attention. The Gold Star Family Tree, honoring families of fallen service members, also stood in the East Wing’s entryway that year.

(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The official X (formerly Twitter) account for the Democratic Party, with more than 2.4 million followers, seized the opportunity to mock the former first lady. Sharing a post that noted Melania’s silence, the Democrats added a reminder: “Maintaining the East Wing, including its holiday decorations, has historically been the first lady’s responsibility.”

They then followed up with a photo of Melania and her infamous 2018 quote: “Who gives a f— about Christmas?” The quote came from a recorded conversation in which Melania vented to an aide, saying, “I’m working my a– off at Christmas stuff… you know, who gives a f— about Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

The East Wing has traditionally served as the headquarters for presidential spouses since the Carter administration and is the entry point for guests visiting the White House. A White House official told CNN that Melania’s current staff of five has been relocated to other parts of the building. The first lady reportedly spends most of her time in New York and Palm Beach rather than in Washington.

Melania Trump has declined to comment on Trump's East Wing demolition.



Historian Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace & Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, said the demolition further diminishes Melania’s role. “If she’s not going to be working in the White House or having her staff around her, then she’s not going to be in the middle, in the thick of things,” she told WBUR.

Meanwhile, construction continues on Trump’s massive new ballroom, expected to cost at least $300 million and hold 999 guests. Trump Jr. joked on Fox News that his father “will actually get to use it the least” once construction finishes before the end of the current term, according to The New York Times.