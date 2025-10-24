Prince Edward Backs King Charles’s Decision to Restrict Prince Andrew’s Royal Titles

Prince Edward has reportedly sided with King Charles in the ongoing royal family dispute surrounding Prince Andrew’s continued controversies. According to a new report, the Duke of Edinburgh fully supports the King’s decision to restrict Andrew’s use of royal titles, a move intended to protect the monarchy’s reputation.

Royal expert Christopher Andersen told Us Weekly that, despite developing a better relationship with his older brother in recent years, Edward remains loyal to Charles and the Crown. “Andrew bullied his little brother when they were younger, but they grew closer over the years,” Andersen said. “Still, Edward has no choice but to fully support Charles in his efforts to rid himself of the problematic Duke of York.”

The development follows a statement released through Buckingham Palace confirming that Andrew would renounce his titles. The move comes amid renewed scrutiny over his past association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In the statement, Andrew said, “In discussion with The King, and my immediate and wider family, we have concluded the continued accusations about me distract from the work of His Majesty and the Royal Family.”

He continued, “I have decided, as I always have, to put my duty to my family and country first. I stand by my decision five years ago to stand back from public life. With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me. As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Sources close to the royal household say King Charles believes this decision is vital for preserving public confidence in the monarchy. While the King has made efforts to maintain family unity, he reportedly sees limiting Andrew’s royal privileges as a necessary step in distancing the institution from controversy.

Prince Edward’s stance reinforces that message, signaling unity among the senior royals. Insiders say Edward, known for his measured temperament and sense of duty, understands that supporting the King’s leadership is essential during a time when the monarchy faces heightened public scrutiny.

Despite the growing tension behind palace doors, Charles is said to have handled the matter privately and respectfully, ensuring the family remains united even amid difficult decisions.

The move to restrict Andrew’s titles marks one of the most significant actions taken by King Charles since his accession, underscoring his intent to modernize the royal image and maintain accountability within the institution.