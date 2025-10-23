Chicago Police Seek the Public’s Help to Find Missing Woman Lisa Shah, Last Seen October 17

Chicago police are urgently asking for the public’s help to find 36-year-old Lisa Shah, who mysteriously disappeared last week after she was last seen near the 0-100 block of South Kedzie Avenue. Police say Lisa was last contacted on October 17, and no one has heard from her since.

Family and friends are growing increasingly desperate as each day passes without any sign of her, reported WGNTV. According to authorities, Lisa is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She’s of Asian descent and has a light brown complexion. At the time she was last seen, she was wearing a white T-shirt and shorts.

The Chicago Police Department issued a missing person alert on October 21, and her photo has been shared widely online as loved ones plead for help from the community. “She just vanished,” one neighbor told local reporters. “We’re all hoping she’s found safe, but it’s scary not knowing what happened.”

So far, police haven’t released many details about the circumstances surrounding her disappearance. Investigators from the Area Four Special Victims Unit are trying to piece together her last known movements, hoping to find any clue that might lead to her. They’ve been reviewing surveillance footage from nearby areas and speaking to people who might have seen her that day.

As concern grows, community members have started sharing her photo across social media, urging Chicagoans to stay alert. “The more people who see her face, the better,” one volunteer said. “Someone out there knows something.” Chicago police are urging anyone with information about Lisa’s whereabouts to come forward. Even the smallest detail could help in locating her.

Those with tips can contact the Area Four Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8255 or call 911 immediately. Her disappearance has shaken residents in the neighborhood, where she was known as friendly and kind. “It’s heartbreaking,” another resident said. “Things like this make you realize how fast someone can just go missing. We all want her home safe.”

Authorities haven’t said whether foul play is suspected, but they emphasize that every second counts in missing person cases. “We’re treating this as an active investigation,” a police spokesperson said. “Our officers are doing everything possible to find her and bring her home.”

For now, family, friends, and volunteers continue their search, hoping that someone out there will recognize her or remember seeing her that day. As the investigation continues, the message from everyone involved remains clear — if you’ve seen Lisa Shah or know anything about her disappearance, don’t wait. Speak up. Your information could make all the difference.