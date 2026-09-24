Melania Trump says her husband is “doing the best that he can” as his approval ratings hit career lows

As President Donald Trump’s approval ratings continue to fall to career lows, First Lady Melania Trump weighed in on her husband’s job performance Wednesday when pressed for her opinion on Fox News’ “Fox & Friends.”

“How’s the president doing in Trump 2 as compared to Trump 1?” asked Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade. “How do you see him handling the job differently?”

After a brief pause, Mrs. Trump described her husband as “very focused,” even though he has “a lot on his plate.”

“It’s very different, what’s going on around the world now, but I think he’s doing the best that he can,” Mrs. Trump said. “He works nonstop, he has the most energy than anybody, he’s, from morning to evening, nonstop working.”

Kilmeade, smiling, agreed with the first lady’s assessment. “That’s what we see,” he said. He then praised Mrs. Trump for also “working nonstop.”

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The interview also touched on “Melania,” the film released earlier this year to overwhelmingly negative reviews. The film’s director appeared in the Justice Department’s release of Jeffrey Epstein-related files.

Brian Kilmeade: How's the president doing in Trump 2 as compared to Trump 1?



Melania: He's doing the best that he can. pic.twitter.com/aQtEJJAp4o — Alexander Willis (@ReporterWillis) September 23, 2026

Fox News’ Ainsley Earhardt used the film to ask about what might come next for the first lady on screen. She told Mrs. Trump what she hoped a follow-up might feature.

“I hope in the next movie, you take us into your closet because you dress so beautifully, always!” Earhardt said.

The exchange came as the president’s poll numbers continue to slide. Mrs. Trump’s remarks offered a rare public assessment of her husband’s performance in his second term, comparing it directly with his first. Her answer emphasized his work ethic and energy rather than specific policy achievements, and she acknowledged that the global situation is different from what it was during his first term.

Kilmeade’s question invited a direct comparison between the two administrations, and Mrs. Trump responded by pointing to the changed circumstances around the world. She did not elaborate on what those differences are or how they have affected her husband’s approach to the presidency.

The “Fox & Friends” hosts responded warmly throughout the segment, with Kilmeade echoing her description of the president’s work ethic and Earhardt steering the conversation toward fashion and the first lady’s future projects.