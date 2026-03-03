Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs to Be Released Early as Prison Term Reduced Amid Ongoing Appeal

Sean Combs is set to be released from prison about six weeks earlier than previously scheduled as he continues to appeal his four-year sentence. According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Combs’ projected release date has been moved from 4 June 2028 to 25 April 2028.

The adjustment follows his acceptance into a residential drug-abuse rehabilitation program in November 2025, which contributed to the reduction. A spokesperson said Combs “has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start” and is “fully engaged in his work, focused on growth, and committed to positive change.”

This is not the first time his release date has shifted. In November 2025, while serving his sentence at Fort Dix Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, Combs’ projected release date was extended from 8 May 2028 to 4 June 2028 due to alleged violations of prison rules.

According to Page Six, the music executive filed an appeal in December 2025, seeking immediate release and either a reversal of his conviction or a reduced sentence. In court filings, his legal team argued that prosecutors failed to meet their burden of proof. His attorney also contended that the sentence imposed was harsh and unconstitutional. Federal prosecutors formally opposed the appeal in February.

Combs has been in custody since his September 2024 arrest on multiple federal charges, including racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, and transportation to engage in prostitution. After a high-profile trial, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He was acquitted of the more serious charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking.

The revised release date does not resolve the pending appeal, which remains before the courts. If his conviction is overturned or his sentence reduced further, his release timeline could change again. If the appeal is denied, the April 2028 date will stand unless additional adjustments are made through prison credits or other administrative decisions.

For now, Combs remains incarcerated as the legal process unfolds. The early release reflects credit earned through participation in rehabilitation programming, even as he continues to challenge the outcome of his case.

