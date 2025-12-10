Mary Trump Says Donald Trump’s FIFA Peace Prize Win Shows His ‘Desperate’ Need for Love and Validation

President Donald Trump revealed a troubling truth about himself when he accepted the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize last week, according to his niece, Mary Trump. In a new Substack essay, the psychologist and author argues that Trump’s exuberance over the “fabricated and meaningless” FIFA prize highlights his ongoing struggle for love and approval, particularly from his parents.

She pointed to his statement during the ceremony when FIFA president Gianni Infantino presented him with the award. “I’m going to wear it right now. This is truly one of the great honours of my life,” Trump reportedly said at the event. Mary Trump took issue with her uncle’s pride in the prize, writing, “If Donald had any self-awareness at all, which of course he does not, he’d be embarrassed and ashamed.

He would know what we know that he is being mocked.” In her essay, Trump discussed how her uncle’s father, Fred Trump, was a “patriarchal authoritarian sociopath” who was incapable of showing love or affection to his son. This lack of emotional support, she suggests, created a deep void in Donald Trump’s life, a void that he continues to try to fill through various means.

She wrote, “That is why Donald constantly needs more of everything else, believing that that will somehow fill the void. More money, more power, a bigger ballroom, more fake medals, more fake prizes, more fake honours.” Trump believes that her uncle’s pursuit of these things is an attempt to make himself feel whole, but it is ultimately futile.

Mary Trump: Trump Looks “Feeble and Unhinged” as His Approval Plunges (Photo by Nordin Catic/Getty Images for The Cambridge Union)

“Maybe receiving more compliments, having more people grovel and degrade and debase themselves for him will finally make him feel whole,” she continued. “On some very dark level, Donald knows that’s impossible because as much as my grandfather wanted to convince Donald, and his other children, and his grandchildren that money is the only thing that matters, it can stand in for everything else, that isn’t true and never can be.”

Trump concluded her reflection by asserting, “Nothing can replace kindness, empathy, or compassion. Nothing, certainly, can replace love. In his most terrified moments, Donald knows that. And all of us are paying the price for that knowledge.”

Mary Trump’s essay paints a psychological portrait of her uncle, revealing the deep emotional struggles she believes continue to drive his actions—and the toll it takes on those around him.

