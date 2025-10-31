“Why Won’t You Compromise?” Dana Bash Grills Speaker Mike Johnson Over Shutdown as Millions Risk Losing Food Aid

CNN’s Dana Bash didn’t hold back Thursday when she pressed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) about the ongoing government shutdown and its impact on millions of Americans about to lose their federal food benefits.

During an interview on Inside Politics, Bash asked Johnson if he’d consider a partial funding deal to reopen the Department of Agriculture and “alleviate the pain” for families relying on food assistance that’s set to expire Saturday. Johnson quickly shot down the idea, calling it a political move.

“Well, there are a handful of moderate centrist Democrats left in the U.S. Senate, and they are in panic mode right now because they recognize that their votes have been the reason that all this pain and hardship is being experienced by the American people,” Johnson said.

He accused Democrats of creating the crisis for political gain. “They have voted now 14 times to impose this hardship and pain. They’re doing it for political purposes. As I’ve explained … they’re worried about the radical left base that is rising, the Democrat Party and some of the leading politicians there.”

Johnson claimed that Democratic leaders like Hakeem Jeffries and Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) are refusing to compromise because they fear pressure from progressives in their party. He even mentioned Zohran Mamdani, a progressive New York City politician and mayoral race front-runner, as an example of the influence he believes is shaping their decisions.

“So here’s the answer,” Johnson told Bash. “We cannot deviate from the number one job and responsibility of the U.S. Congress, and that is to keep the government in operation for the people. And the simplest way to fix this is to reopen the government, not just parts of it.”

Bash pressed him again on whether he’d consider a partial deal to restore essential programs like SNAP food aid, but Johnson stayed firm, arguing that Democrats are to blame for the shutdown in the first place.

“So they can alleviate a little bit of the pain that they themselves are causing,” he said. “Let’s alleviate all the pain and get that done. They have no logical argument why they would not do that.”

“We Cannot Deviate” Mike Johnson Defends Shutdown While Americans Brace for Hunger (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The shutdown began after Republicans rejected a Democratic spending bill on Oct. 1 that would have kept the government open and extended subsidies for Americans who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. Now, the stalemate has dragged on long enough that it’s threatening to cut off Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program payments for millions of low-income families.

With each passing day, the pressure is mounting. Grocery bills are rising, families are anxious, and Washington’s standoff shows no sign of easing. Johnson’s refusal to consider a partial reopening leaves little relief for those stuck in the middle of a political fight that has real-world consequences.

As Bash pushed for answers, Johnson held his ground, insisting that only a full reopening would solve the problem. But for the millions of Americans staring down the loss of food aid, that solution feels like it’s nowhere in sight.