“I Want to Know Who Killed Him” Epstein’s Brother Speaks Out Again

Fresh autopsy details expected to be released in February will confirm that convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein did not die by suicide in jail in 2019 as officials have long maintained, but was instead murdered, according to his brother.

“Jeffrey was murdered, and more autopsy facts will be coming out in February that prove it,” Mark Epstein told NewsNation.

Mark Epstein, who identified his brother’s body after the alleged trafficker was found dead in a New York prison cell while awaiting trial, said the injuries he saw did not match the official account. He told the outlet that what he observed “didn’t correspond to the way his body was found hanging.”

In the aftermath of Epstein’s death, Mark Epstein hired Dr Michael Baden, a former New York City medical examiner, to observe the official autopsy. Baden later said the evidence “points to homicide rather than suicide,” adding fuel to suspicions that have followed the case for years.

Despite that, official reviews have consistently ruled that Epstein took his own life. A 2023 Department of Justice inspector general report found that serious failures inside the prison, including staffing shortages and lapses in supervision, contributed to the conditions that allowed his death to occur. However, the report ultimately concluded that no one else was involved.

The case was reviewed again last year when the Department of Justice and the FBI revisited the evidence amid renewed political pressure to release more information related to Epstein. That review again found that Epstein died by suicide.

“The Injuries Didn’t Match” Why the Epstein Death Debate Is Back (Photo by Newsweek)

Even so, theories that Epstein was killed to protect powerful friends and associates continue to circulate widely. Over the years, Epstein’s network included well-known executives, politicians, and world leaders, which has kept public suspicion alive and made his death one of the most debated in recent memory.

“There are only three ways to die in prison,” Mark Epstein said during his NewsNation interview. “Suicide, natural causes or murder. And Jeff was murdered. I want to know who killed him and on whose behalf?”

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s longtime associate who is currently serving a prison sentence for her role in trafficking young women, has also said she does not believe Epstein died by suicide.

The controversy has spilled into politics as well. The White House has faced accusations from critics that it is helping to obscure the full truth about Epstein, partly because of Donald Trump’s past social relationship with him. That connection has been the subject of intense scrutiny and speculation.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers pushed through legislation to compel the release of more documents related to the Epstein case. While the bill was signed, some members of Congress have accused the administration of failing to fully comply with its requirements. They have claimed that key materials remain unreleased and have said they are considering contempt charges against Attorney General Pam Bondi over the handling of the disclosures.

The administration has strongly rejected claims of a cover-up. Officials have insisted that Trump was not aware of, nor involved in, any of Epstein’s criminal behaviour and have maintained that the reviews carried out by federal agencies were thorough and conclusive.

For Mark Epstein, those assurances mean little. He has spent years calling for further investigation and has repeatedly argued that too many questions remain unanswered. With the promise of new autopsy details emerging next month, he says he hopes there will finally be evidence that forces a broader reckoning with what really happened inside that jail cell in 2019.

Whether the new information will change the official narrative remains to be seen, but the renewed claims have once again placed the Epstein case back into the spotlight and reopened a debate that many believe was never truly settled.