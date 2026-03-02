Marjorie Taylor Greene warns Trump could use “insane” tactic to block midterm elections

Former Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has voiced concern that President Donald Trump could attempt to interfere with this year’s midterm elections, echoing fears circulating in some conservative circles.

Responding to a post on X by conservative podcaster Shannon Joy, Greene appeared to agree with speculation that Trump might invoke extraordinary measures to impact the electoral process. Joy had suggested the possibility of a “national emergency” being used to cancel the midterms.

Greene’s response was brief but striking. “Yeah I could see it,” she wrote, before adding: “INSANE.”

Her remarks come amid broader anxieties about election integrity and political manoeuvring. Similar warnings have surfaced before. Last year, former Representative Joe Walsh expressed concern about Trump’s potential actions.

Trump doesn’t seem to care about the midterms. Who wants to bet he’ll declare a ‘national emergency’ because of Iran (or some other manufactured crisis) and try to cancel the elections in November? https://t.co/06Sgsz6EUd Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human: — Shannon Joy (@ShannonJoyRadio) March 1, 2026

“He tried to overthrow an American election four years ago,” Walsh said during an appearance on MS NOW, previously known as MSNBC. “I have no doubt that he could try to stop the midterm elections.”

Reports have also added to the conversation. The Washington Post recently reported that a group of Trump allies had been drafting an executive order to nationalise elections, a proposal critics argue would be unlawful.

Earlier this year, Trump himself made a controversial comment in an interview with Reuters, saying, “We shouldn’t even have an election.”

Historically, the party in power tends to lose seats during midterm contests, and current polling suggests that trend could continue. With Republicans holding a narrow majority in the House, even modest losses could shift control to Democrats, potentially hindering Trump’s broader agenda.

Yeah I could see it.

INSANE. — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) March 1, 2026

House Speaker Mike Johnson acknowledged the stakes, stating last week, “If we lost the midterms heaven forbid — if we lost the majority in the House, it would be the end of the Trump presidency in real effect.”

Recent developments, including Trump’s decision to launch military action against Iran, may further complicate the political landscape. Early polling indicates that the move has not been widely popular and has exposed divisions within his traditional base, particularly among those who supported his pledge to avoid foreign conflicts.

Greene, once a prominent ally who frequently campaigned alongside Trump, distanced herself last year following disagreements over transparency related to Jeffrey Epstein files.

I did not campaign for this.

I did not donate money for this.

I did not vote for this, in elections or Congress.

This is heartbreaking and tragic.

And how many more innocent will die?

What about our own military?

This is not what we thought MAGA was supposed to be.

Shame! https://t.co/qX6TKIUAMZ — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) February 28, 2026

Trump later criticised her, calling her a “traitor.” Greene eventually resigned from Congress, apologising for what she described as “toxic politics” and asserting that MAGA “was all a lie.”

In a weekend post, she described recent U.S. military action as “an utter betrayal of his base,” reflecting the widening rift between former allies.

