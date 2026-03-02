“Never Voting Again”: Charlie Kirk Supporters React to Trump’s Latest Move

Donald Trump’s decision to launch military action against Iran without congressional approval has stirred unease among some of the very supporters who helped return him to the White House after his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden.

The move, followed by continued bombardment, appears to clash with earlier promises to avoid what critics describe as foreign military entanglements. As a result, past criticism from within conservative circles has resurfaced, highlighting concerns that had already been voiced before.

An older post by the late TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk has gained renewed attention in the aftermath of the strikes. In the message, Kirk warned against the dangers of regime change in Iran.

“This is insane. Regime change will result in a bloody civil war, killing hundreds of thousands and creating another massive Muslim refugee crisis. Topping a leader is NEVER as easy you think. It almost always results in further involvement, a civil war, and chaos. Resist this!”

Charlie was opposed to a regime-change war with Iran, as was I. Wars by their nature are expensive and unpredictable. They endanger American lives and can last far, far longer than anyone anticipates.



Nevertheless, President Trump has elected for regime change in Iran.

Now, with the situation unfolding, some of Kirk’s allies and followers are echoing similar concerns. Among them is Blake Neff, a longtime associate and producer of Kirk’s podcast, who publicly shared his own reservations.

“Charlie was opposed to a regime-change war with Iran, as was I. Wars by their nature are expensive and unpredictable. They endanger American lives and can last far, far longer than anyone anticipates. Nevertheless, President Trump has elected for regime change in Iran,” he said.

Despite his concerns, Neff expressed cautious hope about the outcome. “As an American patriot, I must hope for the best. Trump’s instinct is to avoid prolonged fighting and boots-on-the-ground operations. We must simply trust that he has a strategy that will prevent both.

Ideally, this will be our last Middle East War: Toppling the Islamic Republic would remove the last large hostile power in the region and let America finally disengage and focus its efforts elsewhere. If the President can deliver that, this will be a success for America,” he added.

He also acknowledged growing frustration among some right-leaning voters. “… he must be prepared to make that case forcefully. Trump/Vance ran on a peace platform, and it was popular. Right now, some of my right-leaning friends are messaging me: ‘F*** this.’ ‘This is extremely depressing.’ ‘Never voting in a national election again’.”

Neff concluded with a warning about the stakes. “If this war is a swift, easy, and decisive victory, most of them will get over it. But if the war is anything else, there will be a lot of anger. The American people were not given a strong explanation of why this was necessary. But success can override bad explanations. So we must pray for success.”

