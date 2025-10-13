“I’m Really Upset” Marjorie Taylor Greene Tears Into Republicans Over Epstein Silence

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is calling out her own party for not backing her push to release files tied to Jeffrey Epstein, the late billionaire and convicted sex offender.

Speaking on The Tim Dillon Show podcast over the weekend, the Georgia Republican defended herself against critics who accused her of betraying President Donald Trump by demanding more transparency about Epstein’s alleged network.

“I’m MAGA through and through,” Greene told comedian Tim Dillon. “Everyone that voted for Trump-Vance, everyone was like, release the Epstein Files! This is not even an argument. It’s not even debatable. It’s not being a traitor to the president to sign my name on a Thomas Massie discharge petition to release the Epstein Files. No, no, no. I am staying true to what we’ve always said. There needs to be transparency.”

“I Couldn’t Find the Epstein Files” Marjorie Taylor Greene Blasts GOP for Staying Silent (Photo by REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein)

Greene, along with Rep. Thomas Massie of Kentucky and a small group of lawmakers, is supporting bipartisan legislation that would require the Department of Justice to release more documents connected to Epstein’s case. The push comes months after the FBI and DOJ said no “Epstein client list” exists and reaffirmed that Epstein died by suicide while awaiting sex trafficking charges in 2019.

Epstein’s longtime associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking. Prosecutors said she “conspired with Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse minors.”

During the podcast, Greene said she’s frustrated that more of her Republican colleagues haven’t joined the effort to release the documents. She accused some of them of changing their stance on Epstein now that Trump is back in the spotlight.

“Everyone was demanding these files before,” she said. “But now, suddenly, people are quiet. Why? It’s not a betrayal to want the truth.”

Massie has claimed that the unreleased Epstein records could include names of high-profile politicians, a major GOP donor, and other influential figures. On Dillon’s show, Greene read from a supposed list of names tied to Epstein, though none have been officially confirmed.

The congresswoman said she’s “really upset” with how Congress has been handling not only the Epstein issue but also everyday concerns like the cost of living and healthcare.

“I was thinking about it this morning,” she said. “I’ve been in Washington all week, I’ve been at my office, and I’ve been at the Capitol, and there’s two things I couldn’t find this week. I couldn’t find anywhere the Epstein Files, and I also couldn’t find the Republican plan to fix the absolutely destroyed health insurance industry that got wiped out in 2015 with Obamacare. Those are the two things I can’t find!”

Greene also suggested that much of the evidence tied to Epstein may have already been covered up. “I think a lot of it’s been destroyed,” she said. “But is it worth trying [to get them]? Yeah, it’s worth trying.”

Her comments have reignited debate within her party, with some conservatives agreeing that the Epstein investigation deserves more sunlight — and others accusing Greene of grandstanding for attention.