Melania Trump’s New Holiday Project Sparks Conversation About Her Public Image

Melania Trump’s recent announcement about her new holiday project started quietly enough, but it didn’t take long for it to stir up controversy. The former First Lady revealed she’s selling a limited-edition Christmas ornament this year — and the internet quickly lit up with criticism.

Melania has always been something of an enigma when it comes to her public role. She’s been praised for her “calm authority” and rumored involvement behind the scenes in global issues like the Russo-Ukraine War. But she’s also faced plenty of confusion about what she actually does, especially after her absence from her husband’s Stormy Daniels trial, which some have said was for personal and heartbreaking reasons.

Melania shared a sneak peek of the ornament on social media, describing it as part of the “250 collection.” The design features a shiny gold coin topped with two small American flags — one with today’s 50 stars and another with the circular 13-star layout representing the original colonies. Between the flags, there are fireworks and a banner that reads “Celebrating the”, reported the Mirror.

“Calm Authority to Cash Grab” Melania Trump’s Holiday Ornament Gets Internet Talking (Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The ornament is expected to sell for $75, according to reports. It didn’t take long for critics to jump in. “Unbelievably tacky,” one person wrote on Reddit. “The grifting just never freaking ends.” Another commenter joked, “It was the griftiest of times, it was the worst of times.”

Others found the whole thing ironic, especially given Melania’s past attitude toward Christmas decor. During her husband’s first term, leaked recordings caught her complaining, saying, “Who gives a f–k about Christmas decorations?”

“Obviously this is a hideous decoration and the money-grab is so tasteless,” one person wrote. “But this is extremely weird behavior considering the tantrum she threw during his first presidency.”

Her post on X, formerly Twitter, drew a similar wave of criticism. Some revived her old “War on Christmas” moment, while others mocked the price tag. “FLOG First Lady of Grift,” one person commented.

“Steaks, bibles, watches and now this,” another said. “No, I don’t think I’ll adorn my tree with this next to the angel on top.”

A third commenter added, “Trying to sell a $75 ornament when people can’t afford to put food on the table. The grift that keeps on grifting.”

Despite the backlash, Melania hasn’t publicly responded to the criticism. Supporters have pointed out that other former First Ladies have sold or promoted commemorative items before. Still, many feel her timing — and the price tag — couldn’t be more out of touch.

The move has added to the long-running debate about how much the Trumps have blurred the line between personal business and public life. Whether the ornament sells out or not, one thing’s certain: Melania’s holiday cheer is once again sparking more controversy than Christmas spirit.