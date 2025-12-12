White House Clash as Press Secretary Bristles at CNN Question on Trump’s Christmas Comments

Tensions flared at the White House briefing room on Thursday after press secretary Karoline Leavitt clashed with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins over President Donald Trump’s recent comments about the economy and holiday shopping. The exchange centered on Trump’s own words, delivered just weeks before Christmas, that appeared to suggest Americans should lower their expectations this holiday season.

Collins pressed Leavitt on the remarks Trump made at a rally in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania, earlier this week. “If the economy is as strong as the president has said it is, then why is he telling parents two weeks before Christmas that they should only buy two or three dolls for their children?” Collins asked.

She was referring to Trump’s comments to the crowd, in which he said, “You don’t need 37 dolls for your daughter. Two or three is nice. You don’t need 37 dolls.” The president made the remarks while discussing tariffs and consumer goods, reviving a theme he has used before to downplay the impact of trade policy on prices.

Leavitt responded by arguing that Trump’s comments were being taken out of context. She said the president was making a broader point about supporting American manufacturing and small businesses, even if domestically made products come at a higher price. According to Leavitt, Trump believes consumers ultimately benefit from better quality goods while strengthening the US economy.

Collins: If the economy is as strong as the president has said it is, why is he telling parents two weeks before Christmas that they should only buy two or three dolls for their children? pic.twitter.com/NEbtTnEY64 — Acyn (@Acyn) December 11, 2025

“Again, with respect to affordability, every economic metric, Kaitlan, and I wish you would report more on it, does in fact show that the economy is getting better and brighter than where it was under the previous administration,” Leavitt said. She pointed to inflation trends, real wage growth, and gas prices as evidence that economic conditions are improving.

Collins pushed back, noting that grocery prices remain elevated for many families, a concern that has persisted despite easing inflation. Leavitt dismissed the criticism and repeated that inflation has come down, accusing the media of failing to adequately cover price increases under Joe Biden.

“My predecessor stood up at this podium and she said inflation doesn’t exist. She said the border was secure, and people like you just took her at her word, and those were two utter lies. Everything I’m telling you is the truth backed by real factual data, and you just don’t want to report on it because you want to push untrue narratives about the president,” Leavitt said.

Kaitlan Collins pushes Leavitt on her gaslighting about the economy. Leavitt ends by accusing her of wanting to "push untrue narratives about the president" pic.twitter.com/vc6509xbGY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

The sharp exchange did little to clarify why Trump would frame his message in terms of settling for fewer gifts during the holiday season. His Pennsylvania remarks echoed comments he made in the spring, when he first tried to explain away concerns that tariffs were driving up consumer prices.

Then, as now, the comments raised questions about the strength of the US economy and whether American households are truly feeling the benefits the administration claims. While Leavitt forcefully defended the president, the underlying tension remains unresolved, and Trump’s words continue to fuel debate over whether economic optimism matches the reality facing consumers this Christmas.

COLLINS: If the economy is as strong as Trump says it is, then why is he telling parents 2 weeks before Christmas that they should only buy 2 or 3 dolls for their children?



LEAVITT: What the president is saying is that if we want products made here in America, then we're gonna… pic.twitter.com/YFLnGyylEy — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 11, 2025

