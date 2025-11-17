MAGA Ally Marjorie Taylor Greene defends herself against Trump’s Allegations: ‘I Am Not a Traitor’

Marjorie Taylor Greene is speaking out after receiving what she calls hoax pizza deliveries and a threatening pipe bomb at her construction company’s office, blaming these incidents on President Donald Trump’s recent attacks.

The Georgia representative, who once fiercely supported Trump, posted on X that the harassment began shortly after Trump publicly called her a “traitor,” a label that has sparked a new wave of threats against her. She believes Trump’s rhetoric is a “dog whistle to dangerous radicals” and fears it could have deadly consequences.

“The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members,” Greene wrote. “We also received a pipe bomb threat at my construction company’s office building.” She added that this was not the first time she’s faced such threats, citing previous swatting incidents and death threats, some of which resulted in convictions. She attributed those earlier threats to “the left” but said that Trump’s recent comments had now fueled the latest round of harassment.

The hoax pizza deliveries have started now, to my house and my family members.



Update: we also received a pipe bomb threat on my construction companies office building.



President Trump’s unwarranted and vicious attacks against me were a dog whistle to dangerous radicals that… pic.twitter.com/SUOoSNz83Z — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

“Now that President Trump has called me a traitor, which is absolutely untrue and horrific … this puts blood in the water and creates a feeding frenzy,” Greene said. She warned that the situation could escalate to a “harmful or even deadly outcome.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

This marks a sharp shift in Greene’s relationship with Trump, especially after she recently criticized him for focusing on foreign policy issues like aid to Ukraine and Israel, rather than domestic concerns. She has also been vocal about pressing for the release of Epstein-related documents.

Trump, however, fired back on Truth Social, mocking Greene as “Wacky Marjorie Traitor Brown” and denying responsibility for the threats she reported. “She is working overtime to try to portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all her own problems,” he wrote. “Nobody cares about this Traitor to our Country.”

Greene noted that the harassment came just days before a scheduled House vote on releasing Epstein-related records but did not directly link the two. She defended her voting record as “one of the most conservative” in Congress and reiterated her commitment to upholding the Constitution, calling for an end to toxic political rhetoric.

“I love America and the American people, and I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution and always do so. I am not a traitor,” Greene concluded. “The toxic and dangerous rhetoric in politics must end, and we need healing in this country for all Americans.”