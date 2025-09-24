76% of Americans Say Trump Doesn’t Deserve a Nobel Peace Prize

Donald Trump has never been shy about saying he deserves the Nobel Peace Prize. He brought it up again this week at the United Nations, bragging that he’s ended multiple international conflicts. But according to a new Washington Post–Ipsos poll, most Americans aren’t on board.

The survey, conducted earlier this month, found that 76 percent of U.S. adults believe Trump does not deserve the Nobel Peace Prize. Only 22 percent think he does. The numbers cut across party lines in some surprising ways. Even among Republicans, support is shaky: 49 percent say yes, he should win it, and 49 percent say no. Among independents, just 14 percent back him. For Democrats, the number drops to 3 percent.



This skepticism mirrors broader doubts about Trump’s foreign policy record. Six in ten Americans disapprove of how he’s handled the war between Russia and Ukraine, and 58 percent disapprove of his approach to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The poll, which surveyed 2,513 adults between September 11 and 15, arrived just as Trump addressed the UN General Assembly in New York. During his 50-minute speech, he listed seven conflicts he said he had ended since returning to office: “This includes Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the Congo and Rwanda — a vicious, violent war that was — Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, and Armenia and Azerbaijan.” He added that “everyone” said he “should get the Nobel Peace Prize for each one of these achievements.”

A new poll shows most Americans reject Trump’s push for a Nobel Peace Prize. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The problem is, not all of these claims hold up. CNN fact-checkers pointed out that Egypt and Ethiopia were not at war during Trump’s presidency, so there was no conflict for him to resolve there.

Trump didn’t stop at defending his record. He also slammed countries for recognizing a Palestinian state, arguing that such recognition would reward Hamas. He demanded the release of hostages from Gaza, urged Europe to slap tariffs on Russia and cut off its oil, and accused world leaders of letting “uncontrolled migration” drag their nations “to hell.”



But French President Emmanuel Macron, sitting next to Trump at one point, pushed back hard. In an interview later that day, Macron said, “I see a U.S. president who is active, who wants peace… who wants the Nobel Peace Prize. But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only if you stop this war.” Macron also rejected Trump’s claim that recognizing Palestine amounts to rewarding Hamas, saying that idea was “totally wrong.”

So where does this leave Trump’s quest for a Nobel? The numbers suggest it’s a steep climb. While his base might cheer his rhetoric, the broader public remains unconvinced. Even within his own party, there’s no clear consensus.

If there’s any silver lining for Trump, it’s that Americans are skeptical of the Nobel Prize in general. The same survey found that 54 percent of respondents believe Barack Obama did not deserve the award when he won it in 2009.

Still, the takeaway is clear. Trump may be convinced that he’s earned the world’s most prestigious peace honor, but most Americans just aren’t buying the pitch.