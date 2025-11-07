Turning Point USA’s New Leader: Erika Kirk Accepts Inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award

In a moving evening in Brookville, New York, Erika Kirk accepted the very first Charlie Kirk Legacy Award at the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, a ceremony that recognizes figures committed to the values of free expression, faith, and family. The award is named for her late husband, Charlie Kirk, and serves as both tribute and mission statement.

Standing at the podium, she reflected on his guiding message: “Charlie would always tell myself and others that America is worth fighting for, and it is, always will be.” She recalled another of his favorite lines: “‘It’s not how I’m saying it that’s upsetting people. It’s the fact that I’m saying the truth that’s upsetting people,’” she said, quoting him verbatim.

Charlie Kirk, who co-founded Turning Point USA at the age of 18, built a movement aimed at engaging young Americans in conservative causes, often speaking on college campuses. He was fatally shot on Sept. 10, 2025, at Utah Valley University during his “American Comeback” tour stop. Authorities described the killing as a targeted political act.

Now, Erika has been unanimously elected as CEO and Chair of the Board of Turning Point USA. The organization released a statement noting: “It was the honor of our lives to serve as board members at Charlie’s side… And now, it is our great pride to announce Erika Kirk as the new CEO and Chair of the Board for Turning Point USA.”

Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Accepting the award in front of country music star Jason Aldean, his wife Brittany Aldean, and host Jesse Watters, she made a vow: “Evil wins when good people stay silent,” she said, “And, so, for the rest of my life, I will make sure that I don’t stay silent. I’ll keep speaking the truth, no matter the cost.”

In her first public comments since her husband’s death, she also appeared in an exclusive interview where she discussed receiving the news of his assassination, previewed the upcoming trial and laid out her vision for the leadership role she’s stepped into during such a difficult moment.

The Patriot Awards has featured categories such as Young Patriot, Heroism, Most Valuable Patriot and Salute to Service since its debut in 2019, and this year marks the addition of the Charlie Kirk Legacy Award as a permanent feature of the program. The ceremony is one of the signature annual events of Fox Nation, spotlighting themes of service, national pride, and conservative engagement.

With her husband’s work as the foundation, Erika is now steering Turning Point USA into a new chapter even as the organization grapples with the loss. As the press release notes, “the movement my husband built will not die,” and followers report that the organization has already seen surges in interest and engagement following the tragedy.

In short: Erika Kirk has accepted an award named for her late husband, pledged not to be silent, and stepped into the top leadership spot of a major youth-focused conservative organization at a pivotal moment.