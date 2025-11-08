Philly Cops Busted in Double-Dipping Scandal Over Youth Boxing Program

Nine current and former Philadelphia police officers are in serious trouble after being charged with conspiracy and theft following an investigation into a city-backed youth boxing program called “Guns Down, Gloves Up.”

Officials say the officers were getting paid twice for their work — once by the program and again by the city. The five active-duty officers have now been suspended and face termination, reported by NBC News.

The officers still on the force are Police Officer Brittanie Crockett, who served for 10 years, Daniel Moll with 26 years, Janae McDonald with 29, Mark DiGenio with 27, and Michael Minor with 18.

Four other officers allegedly involved retired before the charges were filed. They include Robyn Gee with 24 years of service, George Gee with 29, LaCarmela Fortune with 25, and former Police Captain Nashid Akil with 22.

Each of them faces multiple charges — conspiracy, theft by unlawful taking, theft by deception, and receiving stolen property.

A boxing ring used by the “Guns Down, Gloves Up” program, now at the center of a citywide corruption probe. (Photo by NBC Philadelphia)

The investigation was led by the Philadelphia Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division along with the city’s District Attorney’s Office. It found that while the “Guns Down, Gloves Up” program was meant to help keep young people away from violence, some of the officers running it were quietly cashing in twice for their time.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel said Friday that he immediately moved to fire the five active-duty officers once the charges were announced.

“Today, I took direct action to dismiss five Philadelphia Police Officers following the filing of criminal charges related to their participation in the ‘Guns Down, Gloves Up’ boxing program,” Bethel said in a statement. “Since the start of the investigation in 2023, the active-duty officers had been assigned to administrative duty. With the filing of charges by the District Attorney’s Office, I have moved forward with their dismissal.”

He added, “I am deeply troubled by this entire situation – as all Philadelphia Police Officers are expected to maintain the highest level of professional and ethical standards. However, I am particularly disappointed by the involvement of a former commanding officer. PPD commanders are expected to set the standard for integrity and accountability, and to look out for the best interests of their subordinate officers and the communities we serve.

The men and women of the Philadelphia Police Department work tirelessly every day to earn and maintain the trust of our residents. When that trust is compromised, we must act decisively. As commissioner, I remain steadfast in my commitment to honor, integrity, and accountability at every level of this Department.”

The “Guns Down, Gloves Up” initiative started as a way to give at-risk youth a positive outlet through boxing and mentorship, but the scandal has thrown a shadow over the program’s mission. City officials haven’t said whether the program will continue, but the focus now is clearly on cleaning up the fallout from a case that has rocked one of the country’s largest police departments.