Three Teens Sentenced to Life for Killing 16-Year-Old in Shooting

Three Georgia teenagers have been sentenced to life in prison for the 2024 shooting death of 16-year-old Dennie Henderson outside a Springhill Suites hotel on Whittlesey Boulevard. The sentencing took place Thursday, closing a months-long investigation into the violent incident that shook the Columbus community.

Police identified the suspects as Ty’Quavious Richmond, Patrick Montgomery Jr., and Dereon Montgomery. Each teen received a life sentence with the possibility of parole, along with an additional five years for possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

The deadly shooting occurred in March 2024 when officers responded to reports of gunfire in the hotel’s parking lot. Upon arrival, they found Henderson dead at the scene. Investigators quickly determined that the shooting had been targeted and involved multiple suspects acting together, as per WRBL.

Sgt. Demetrius Battle and the Columbus Police Department’s Violent Crimes Unit led the investigation. According to court documents, crucial evidence was recovered through nearby surveillance footage. Police analyzed video from multiple cameras around the scene and identified a blue Ford Taurus connected to the suspects.

Using the car’s color, make, and model, detectives tracked footage from additional cameras in the area until they located the vehicle’s license plate. The tag was linked to Richmond’s family, which ultimately led investigators to all three suspects.

A warrant for one of the teens’ arrests was issued on May 15, 2024, after the evidence connected the group to the shooting. Further investigation confirmed that Richmond, Montgomery Jr., and Montgomery worked together in the events leading up to Henderson’s death.

The Violent Crimes Unit, assisted by the Digital Forensics Unit and the Real Time Crime Center, pieced together the sequence of events using surveillance video, digital data, and witness statements. Their coordinated efforts resulted in the swift apprehension and prosecution of the defendants.

Authorities have not disclosed the motive behind the shooting, but officials described the crime as senseless and devastating to the victim’s family and community. Police credited the investigative teams’ diligence and technology-based approach for helping bring justice in the case.

“This case highlights the importance of collaboration across our investigative units,” Sgt. Battle said after sentencing. “Through hard work and persistence, we were able to ensure accountability for a young life that was tragically cut short.”

The three convicted teenagers will serve their life sentences in state custody, with parole eligibility only after decades behind bars.