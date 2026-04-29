Laura Dern joins ‘The White Lotus’ season 4 after Helena Bonham Carter’s sudden exit

The White Lotus is undergoing a major cast shakeup, with Laura Dern officially joining Season 4 following the unexpected departure of Helena Bonham Carter.

According to reports, Bonham Carter exited the series shortly after filming began due to creative changes surrounding her character. The role was ultimately reworked, and rather than stepping into the same part, Dern has been cast in a newly written character created specifically for her by series creator Mike White.

The casting marks a reunion between Dern and White, who previously collaborated on projects like Enlightened. While Dern had a small voice cameo in Season 2, this will be her first on-screen role in the hit HBO anthology.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Season 4 is currently in production and is set against the backdrop of the French Riviera during the Cannes Film Festival, continuing the show’s signature format of following wealthy guests and hotel staff over the course of a dramatic week.

The upcoming installment features a large ensemble cast, including names such as Kumail Nanjiani, Steve Coogan, Vincent Cassel, and Chloe Bennet. While a release date has not yet been confirmed, the new season is expected to premiere in 2027.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Known for its sharp social satire and rotating cast, The White Lotus has continued to build anticipation with each season, and this latest casting change is only adding to the buzz surrounding its next chapter.

READ NEXT