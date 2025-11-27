White House Account Lashes Out at Reporter After National Guard Troops Shot

An account associated with the White House ignited controversy on Tuesday after attacking a reporter who questioned President Donald Trump’s decision to deploy the National Guard across Washington, D.C. The exchange unfolded online following news that two National Guard members had been shot in the city.

Jane Mayer of The New Yorker reacted to the incident on X, writing, “This is so tragic, so unnecessary; these poor guardsmen should never have been deployed. I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for a political show, and at what a cost.”

Her criticism prompted a furious response from Rapid Response 47, a public relations account tied to the Trump administration. “You’re sick, disgusting ghoul,” the account posted. “Two of these heroes were just SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT. The Guard has saved countless lives — backed up by evidence (which you’re clearly too stupid to notice). They are American Patriots.”

The forceful reply quickly drew attention online, raising questions about whether official communications channels should be used to deliver personal insults toward members of the press.

Initial reports indicated that the two troops had died, but authorities later clarified that both are alive and in critical condition. More information is still emerging about the shooting and the suspect, who was arrested shortly after the attack. Officials identified him as a 29-year-old Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Investigators have not yet released a possible motive.

Even as the investigation remains in its early stages, some political figures have already begun assigning blame. Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona suggested the attack might be connected to a recent video released by six Democratic lawmakers who are military veterans. The video urged service members to remember their duty to refuse unlawful orders, a message Biggs argued could undermine troop morale.

This is so tragic, so unnecessary, these poor guardsmen should never have been deployed. I live in DC and watched as they had virtually nothing to do but pick up trash. It was for political show and at what a cost. https://t.co/ABkOHNHAvG — Jane Mayer (@JaneMayerNYer) November 26, 2025

The intense back-and-forth highlights growing tension around Trump’s deployment of the National Guard in Washington, D.C., which critics have called unnecessary and politically motivated. Supporters of the deployment argue it is essential for public safety in a volatile environment.

The shooting of the guardsmen has added urgency to the debate, while the heated social media response from a White House-affiliated account has sparked renewed criticism of the administration’s tone when interacting with journalists. As the investigation into the attack continues, both the condition of the injured troops and the conduct of official communications channels remain in the public spotlight.

You sick, disgusting ghoul.



Two of these heroes were just SHOT IN BROAD DAYLIGHT. The Guard has saved countless lives — backed up by evidence (which you’re clearly too stupid to notice).



They are American Patriots. https://t.co/TpARu2c9eL — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 26, 2025

