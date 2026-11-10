Lauren Boebert claims her race was​ ‘prematurely’ called by ‘Dems’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) appears all but certain to lose her race, after key sources called the election for Democratic opponent Eileen Laubacher. The projections rest on a simple calculation: not enough ballots remain outstanding to give the Republican congresswoman a realistic path to victory.

Boebert, however, is not ready to accept that conclusion. On Monday, she took to X to push back against media outlets declaring the contest over, taking a pointed, passive-aggressive swipe at those who have done so and insisting that votes remain to be counted.

In her message, Boebert said she had just arrived in Washington, D.C., when she learned of the race calls.

“So I got off my Frontier flight from Colorado to D.C., and I saw that CNN and the Democrats want to call my race and prematurely declare victory,” said Boebert. “So just a quick reminder: the counties still have until November 13th under Colorado law to finish counting and curing every eligible ballot. There are thousands that still need curing, plus military and overseas votes. Declaring victory now is like icing a cake before it comes out of the oven.”

She went on to thank her supporters and campaign staff, striking a more appreciative tone before signaling that her team would continue working.

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(Photo by DANIEL HEUER / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL HEUER/AFP via Getty Images)

“While I have you here, I also want to say that I am so grateful to every Coloradan who voted, to my tenacious team who continues to serve, and to every volunteer still making calls and knocking doors. Regardless of the final outcome, we will move forward to future victories together. We will make sure that every eligible vote is counted, and every single voice is heard before we take any next steps.”

Boebert’s argument rests on the timeline for finalizing results in Colorado. She pointed to the November 13th deadline for counties to finish counting and curing ballots, a process in which voters can fix certain issues, such as signature problems, so their ballots can be counted. She also noted that military and overseas ballots could still be added to the totals.

Laubacher’s side has not been quoted in this report. The outlets that called the race have concluded that the number of outstanding ballots is too small to change the result, while Boebert maintains that the process is not finished and that declaring a winner now is premature.

Her message stops short of a concession. By saying her team will ensure “every eligible vote is counted” before “any next steps,” Boebert leaves open what she will do once counties finish their work. Until the count is complete, the result remains an unofficial projection rather than a certified outcome.