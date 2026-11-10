Paris Jackson’s $600m estate dispute continues after judge seals financial records

Paris Jackson’s legal dispute over her late father Michael Jackson’s estate continues after a Los Angeles judge allowed the estate’s longtime executor, John Branca, to keep certain financial records confidential.

According to Page Six, Judge Brenda J. Penny ruled on November 5 2026 that documents concerning Branca’s legal fees and costs incurred during litigation over his administration of the estate could remain sealed.

The ruling also covered information relating to the estate’s Fourteenth Account Current and Report of Administration.

The judge reportedly concluded that releasing the information could create a “substantial probability of prejudice” for the estate. Neither request to seal the records was opposed.

The decision comes after Paris, 28, asked the court to order a preliminary distribution of $600 million to the Michael Jackson Family Trust.

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(Photo by JC Olivera/Variety via Getty Images)

Her legal representatives have questioned why the funds have not yet been transferred, arguing that there is no legitimate reason for the delay.

Michael Jackson’s will stipulated that his three children would begin receiving income from their portions of the trust when they turned 21. Paris has argued that this has not happened.

However, a spokesperson for the estate previously disputed claims that payments had been withheld, telling Page Six that more than $200 million had already been distributed to or for the benefit of Paris and the other beneficiaries.

The spokesperson also cited ongoing legal proceedings with the IRS as an obstacle to fully funding the individual trusts and charitable foundation.

Meanwhile, an insider quoted by Rob Shuter’s Naughty But Nice suggested the disagreement was about control rather than money.

“Paris has convinced herself that she has inherited her father’s business genius,” the source claimed.

“She seems to believe that because she is Michael Jackson’s daughter, she automatically knows how to run his empire. That is a very big leap.”

The insider added: “Wanting your father’s crown is one thing. Having the experience to wear it is another.”