Meghan Markle reportedly considers leaving UK amid father’s legal case

Meghan Markle is reportedly considering spending more time outside Britain if scrutiny surrounding her estranged father’s criminal case becomes overwhelming, according to an unnamed source cited by OK! Magazine.

The claims follow the arrest of Thomas Markle Sr. in Florida on November 6. He has been charged with possessing child sexual abuse material allegedly recovered from storage units in California.

Thomas Sr. has denied wrongdoing and was released under restrictions, including electronic monitoring, as the case proceeds.

A source told the publication that Meghan and Prince Harry remain focused on protecting their children, Archie and Lilibet, from unwanted attention.

“If the scrutiny over the allegations against her father becomes overwhelming, spending time somewhere abroad and away from the cameras might appear an attractive option, and a lot of people are saying she is already getting ready to flee Britain,” the insider claimed.

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Prince Harry’s old messages with a journalist surface in court as privacy lawsuit against UK publisher unfolds (Photo by: Backgrid)

However, the source also warned that withdrawing from public life could generate further speculation. They suggested that Meghan might prioritise privacy over responding to criticism, but added, “Silence can create just as many headlines as speaking out.”

There has been no official announcement that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend to end their extended stay in Britain early.

The speculation comes as Meghan prepares to appear on the 2027 season of Junior MasterChef Australia alongside television personality Poh Ling Yeow.

The series is scheduled to be filmed in Melbourne. Meghan has not publicly connected her participation in the programme to her father’s legal situation.

Meanwhile, the Duchess is expected to accompany Prince Harry to Brussels on November 10 for the opening of the Lost Screen Memorial at the European Parliament.

The installation honours children who lost their lives following harmful experiences involving social media, with Harry expected to speak about online safety.