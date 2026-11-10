Florida woman allegedly struck man with brick after he offered her a place to stay

A Florida woman allegedly clocked a man in the head with a brick over his loose pet snakes after he welcomed her to his home when she fell on hard times.

Maria Louise Del Rosario, 37, stands accused of aggravated battery and criminal mischief.

According to a probable cause affidavit, cops in Boynton Beach responded Nov. 1 to a home in the 100 block of SE 13th Avenue where they found a 42-year-old man with a bloodied face and a swollen right eye.

The victim told police Del Rosario was “agitated” that his pet snakes were roaming around the house. He tried to “create distance” between him and Del Rosario but she kept coming at him and struck him with an object he believed was a brick, cops wrote.

The victim said he tried to stay away, but she followed him, according to the affidavit.

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Surveillance footage allegedly showed Del Rosario walking up to the victim, calling him a “f— b—” and stomping on his phone three times. Officers later found the $900 phone outside near a bush, snapped in half with a shattered screen, per the affidavit.

Cops located Del Rosario later in the evening and detained her for questioning. After being read her Miranda rights, Del Rosario first claimed she did not see the victim that day and then said she saw him to collect her belongings and nothing violent occurred, police said.

But then officers showed her the video of her stomping on the phone.

She said, “just put me in the car.” Cops obliged and drove her to the Palm Beach County Jail, where she remains on an $8,000 bond.

Her next court date is set for Dec. 1.