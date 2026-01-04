Donald Trump says aspirin habit is behind bruises on his hands, not what people think

Donald Trump has offered a new explanation for the bruises that have regularly appeared on his hands, saying they are the result of taking more aspirin than his doctors recommend, something he says he has done for decades out of superstition.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal published on New Year’s Day, the 79 year old president said he has been taking aspirin for about 25 years, even when advised not to. “I’m a little superstitious,” he said, suggesting the habit is something he is reluctant to give up.

Trump said the aspirin plays a role in keeping his blood thin, something he believes is important for his heart. “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart,” he told the outlet. “I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

Trump admits scan gave critics “a little ammunition” (Getty Images)

The president also addressed growing questions about his health, which have followed him throughout the first year of his second term. Much of the speculation has centered on photos showing dark bruises on the backs of his hands. The White House has previously said the marks were caused by a mix of frequent handshaking and Trump’s regular aspirin use.

During the interview, Trump said he now regrets agreeing to an advanced imaging scan during a routine medical check up in October. He said the decision only fueled unnecessary concern. “I would have been a lot better off if they didn’t, because the fact that I took it said, ‘Oh gee, is something wrong?’” he said. “Well, nothing’s wrong.”

If Trump completes his full four year term, he would leave office in January 2029 as the oldest person ever to serve as president. That would narrowly top the record held by his predecessor, Joe Biden, who ended his campaign for a second term in the summer of 2024 amid mounting concerns about cognitive decline.

Trump also confirmed a detail that had circulated quietly for months. He told the Journal that now Attorney General Pam Bondi accidentally made his hand bleed during a high five at the Republican National Convention in July 2024.

“Does that make sense” Trump addresses bruises and health speculation (Photo by Getty Images)

“The ring hit the back of my hand, and, yes, there was a slight little cut,” Trump said. He added that he regularly uses makeup to cover up any visible marks. According to him, it is “easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds” and helps conceal cuts or bruises when they appear.

Despite repeated questions about his health, Trump insisted there is nothing to worry about and suggested critics have made too much of minor details. He framed the bruising as a combination of lifestyle habits, medication and the physical nature of public life, rather than any serious medical issue.

The interview is the latest example of Trump directly addressing speculation about his condition, something that has become a regular topic as he continues to make frequent public appearances. For now, he appears eager to brush off concerns and keep the focus on his presidency rather than his age or physical health.