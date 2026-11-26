Meghan Markle has faced no shortage of controversy in recent years, particularly after reports emerged that former employees had made complaints of bullying. The Duchess of Sussex has denied all of the claims. She has said that she herself has been on the receiving end of online bullying and harassment for the past decade.

Despite the headlines, those who have worked alongside her have spoken warmly of the experience. Among them is MasterChef Australia judge Poh Ling Yeow, who offered words of praise at a time when reports of an alleged fallout had begun to surface. Poh noted that the As Ever founder has a “will of steel,” considering how much people talk about her.

The latest compliment comes from the publishing world. Meghan appears on the cover of the latest edition of Bon Appétit magazine, and Editor-in-Chief Jamila Robinson has shared her own impressions after spending time with Prince Harry’s wife.

In her editor’s letter, Robinson wrote, “I was charmed by her ease, relatability and love of seasonal cooking, and her belief that good food is a powerful way to show love and kindness.”

Her description paints a picture quite different from the one often presented in the reports surrounding the Duchess. Rather than focusing on conflict, Robinson highlighted Meghan’s passion for food and her view that cooking can be a way of expressing care for others.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Robinson also revealed that the two women found common ground during their time together. According to the editor, they bonded over family, favourite restaurants and Meghan’s Netflix show, suggesting a relaxed and friendly atmosphere throughout the collaboration.

The praise from both Poh Ling Yeow and Jamila Robinson adds to a growing list of positive remarks from people in the food and media industries who have worked with the Duchess. While the controversies and bullying allegations have drawn plenty of attention, these comments offer a contrasting view from professionals who have seen her work first-hand.

Meghan, who has strongly rejected the claims against her, has continued to build her lifestyle brand and her presence in the food world. Her appearance in Bon Appétit marks another high-profile moment in that effort, and the magazine’s editor has made clear she came away impressed.

For now, the duchess appears to be letting such endorsements speak for themselves, as supporters point to the kind words of colleagues as evidence of the person they say she is behind the scenes.