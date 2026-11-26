An Alabama woman who fostered several children with her husband has been found guilty in the death of a toddler who was in her care.

Brooklyn Grimes, 33, was convicted of capital murder of a child, murder, felony murder and aggravated child abuse in connection with the death of an 18-month-old child.

According to reporting on the case by local news outlet AL.com, the boy was placed in August 2022, at 3 months old, in the care of Brooklyn Grimes and her husband, 39-year-old Mason Grimes. Just over a year later, in September 2023, the boy was brought to the hospital and diagnosed with several genetic disorders.

The Grimeses were told to bring the boy back to the hospital for a follow-up appointment in October 2023, but they never showed up and they reportedly stopped answering calls.

According to AL.com’s reporting, the Grimeses brought the boy to St. Vincent’s Blount hospital on Nov. 22, 2023, because he was not breathing. Court documents obtained by the outlet said the boy was “severely emaciated” and “cool to the touch.” The boy had reportedly lost half his body weight and was “skin and bones.” At the time of his death, the 18-month-old weighed only 6 1/2 pounds.

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During the trial, which was covered by AL.com, doctors testified that none of the medical conditions the boy had been diagnosed with would have been fatal. His cause of death was malnutrition.

Blount County District Attorney Pamela Casey and Assistant District Attorney Scott Gilliland said in a statement provided to the media, “This child was entirely dependent upon his foster family … He depended on them to provide the very things necessary for him to survive.” Brooklyn Grimes, they said, “failed to provide” those necessities.

AL.com reported that the Grimeses had three other foster children in their care at the time the 18-month-old died. Mason Grimes reportedly posted on Facebook that he and his wife had fostered 17 children over the previous five years; they adopted one of those children.

All of the children were placed in different homes after the Grimeses were arrested. Mason Grimes faces the same charges and is currently awaiting trial. Brooklyn Grimes’ sentencing is scheduled for March 2027.