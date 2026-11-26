Kim Zolciak has spoken about daughter Brielle Biermann’s wedding to Billy Seidl, describing the ceremony as “perfect” and “beautiful” while addressing the absence of her estranged husband, Kroy Biermann.

Brielle, 29, married Seidl in Naples, Florida, on Saturday, November 21. The couple shared a video of themselves kissing in their wedding attire near the ocean at sunset, with Brielle captioning the post “Mrs. Seidl”.

The following day, Zolciak, 48, was approached by paparazzi at Southwest Florida International Airport while travelling with her boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz, and son Kash. Asked about the wedding, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum said it was “perfect” and “beautiful”. She also confirmed that she gave a toast, describing the celebration as “all a dream”.

When asked whether anything felt missing because Kroy was not there, Zolciak replied, “No.”

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The wedding took place amid ongoing family difficulties. Zolciak and Kroy, 41, filed for divorce in 2023 and have continued to face disputes over custody of their four younger children. Kroy adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana after marrying Zolciak in 2011.

According to reports, the couple’s younger daughters, Kaia and Kane, also did not attend the wedding. Their son KJ, 15, was absent while under house arrest amid a sexual assault case. He faces seven felony charges and pleaded not guilty on October 5.

Brielle and Seidl’s wedding marked a major milestone for the couple, while Zolciak’s brief comments offered a glimpse into the family’s complicated circumstances surrounding the celebration.