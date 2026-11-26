Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have settled their years-long legal dispute over Château Miraval, their jointly owned French winery, bringing an end to a contentious battle over its ownership and financial interests.

According to a joint statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, representatives for the former couple confirmed that an out-of-court agreement had been reached.

“We have settled out of court in the best interests of our family and will not be commenting further,” their representatives said.

They also dismissed media reports attributed to unnamed sources, stating that such comments did not come from either actor or anyone close to them.

The terms of the settlement have not been disclosed, and both parties have moved to dismiss their respective claims.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

(Getty)

Pitt filed a lawsuit against Jolie in February 2022 after she sold her stake in Château Miraval to the Stoli Group, a spirits company controlled by Yuri Shefler.

The actor alleged that the sale breached an agreement requiring mutual consent before either party could transfer their interests in the property.

The former couple acquired a controlling interest in the French estate in 2008 and married there in 2014. Jolie initiated divorce proceedings in 2016, and they were legally declared single in 2019.

In October 2022, Jolie filed a countersuit, making allegations of abusive behaviour during their relationship.

She also claimed that negotiations over the winery’s sale collapsed because Pitt demanded a non-disclosure agreement. Pitt denied the allegations.

The settlement concludes another chapter in the former couple’s prolonged legal disputes.