Joe Rogan Says Trump “Shouldn’t Be Allowed” to Use the White House for Personal Jabs

Joe Rogan criticized President Donald Trump for using the White House to settle personal scores, saying it crosses a line when the office is turned into a platform for attacking former presidents.

The comments came during a Christmas Day episode of Rogan’s podcast, where he spoke with comedian Shane Gillis in a wide-ranging conversation that lasted about three hours. At one point, Rogan reacted to a plaque that Trump had reportedly installed inside the White House as part of what Trump has called a “Presidential Walk of Fame.”

According to Rogan, the display features portraits of every U.S. president, each paired with a plaque describing their time in office. What caught Rogan’s attention was the tone of the descriptions, which he said reflected Trump’s personal style rather than a neutral historical record. Rogan focused in particular on the plaque dedicated to former President Joe Biden.

As Rogan read the plaque aloud, he repeatedly stopped to comment on what he was seeing, sounding both stunned and amused. “‘Sleepy Joe Biden!’ It says that?! Oh my God!” Rogan exclaimed after reading the opening words. He then emphasized his disbelief at the setting itself, adding, “This is so crazy. That this is underneath a photo in the White House is so crazy.”

Rogan made it clear that his issue was not about political disagreement, but about the use of the presidency as a vehicle for personal mockery. He suggested that the White House should be treated as an institution that rises above individual grudges, regardless of who occupies it at any given time. In his view, official displays inside the building should aim to preserve a sense of dignity and historical balance.

Throughout the segment, Gillis reacted with laughter and surprise, while Rogan continued to stress how unusual he found the situation. Rogan framed his criticism as concern over precedent, questioning what happens when future presidents feel free to rewrite history in openly partisan or insulting ways from within the seat of power itself.

While Trump has long embraced nicknames and public insults as part of his political brand, Rogan’s remarks highlighted discomfort even among figures who are not typically aligned with establishment norms. For Rogan, the idea that personal branding could permanently shape official White House displays went too far.

His blunt takeaway was simple: whatever political battles presidents want to fight, the White House, in his words, “shouldn’t be allowed” to become the place where those grudges are carved into history.

Here is Rogan’s read-through of Trump’s Biden plaque and his exchange with Gillis:

ROGAN: “Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history.” This is so crazy. “Taking office as a result of the most corrupt Election ever seen in the United States, Biden oversaw a series of unprecedented disasters that brought… our Nation to the brink of destruction. His policies caused the highest Inflation ever recorded, leading the U.S. Dollar to lose more than 20% of its value in 4 years. His Green New Scam surrendered American Energy Dominance and, by abolishing the Southern Border, Biden let 21 million people from all over the World pour into the United States, including from prisons, jails, mental institutions, and insane asylums.” Isn’t that like– he said two things that are the same thing for both of them. GILLIS: Yeah, jails, prisons. ROGAN: Mental institutions, insane asylums. “His Afghanistan Disaster was among the most humiliating events in American History, and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American Servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded. Seeing Biden’s devastating weakness, Russia invaded Ukraine, and Hamas terrorists launched the heinous October 7th attack on Israel.” This is crazy. “Nicknamed both ‘Sleepy’ and ‘Crooked,’” – by you! Nicknamed? Like the whole public got together. I gotta name for this guy! “–was dominated by his Radical Left handlers… They and their allies in the Fake News Media attempted to cover up his severe mental decline, and his unprecedented use of the Autopen.” This is so crazy. You shouldn’t be allowed to do this. Right? It should be like, historians say, this guy was president from bup bup bah to bup bup bah. GILLIS: Wait, what does it say at the end of that? Does it say Donald Trump saved America? ROGAN: “But despite it all, President Trump would get Re-Elected in a Landslide, and SAVE AMERICA!” in all caps. That’s a plaque in the White House. GILLIS: He’s not beating the dictator charges. This is like an African dictatorship. ROGAN: This is crazy. Somebody needs to tell him like, hey, this is not good. You can’t do that, because other people could do that too and then the White House stops being the White House, and it becomes whoever is in its house, where he could just go crazy and say everybody else is a crook. GILLIS: I don’t think anyone’s gonna do what he’s doing. ROGAN: God, I hope not. But the problem is it opens up the door for someone on the left to do their version of it.

