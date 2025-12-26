Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein on Thursday renewed calls for criminal charges against Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, as U.S. authorities prepare to release more than a million additional files connected to the late sex offender. The demands came after a new batch of documents was made public earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Among the materials were emails that victims say raise serious questions about Andrew’s past associations with Epstein and his longtime accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell. Marina Lacerda, now 37, said she was abused by Epstein when she was just 14 years old.

Reacting to the newly released documents, she said the former Duke of York would already be facing arrest “if he were a regular guy.” Lacerda accused authorities of shielding Andrew because of his status, adding, “They are sweeping this under the rug. Why is the British Government continuing to protect this man, who we know is a predator?”

One email included in the document release appears to show Andrew asking Maxwell to find him “some new inappropriate friends.” Another message, allegedly sent by Maxwell to a contact in Peru, requested help arranging “2 legged sightseeing” with girls who were described as “intelligent, pretty, fun and from good families” for someone named “Andrew.” Investigators also noted that one of the email addresses Maxwell used to communicate with “Andrew” appeared in Epstein’s address book under “Duke of York.”

Lacerda said the lack of accountability has left victims feeling abandoned. “The justice system is failing us, and I worry he is going to get away with it,” she said. Maria Farmer, who reported being assaulted by Epstein and Maxwell in 1996, echoed those concerns and said prosecutors must act.

“They need to set a precedent, especially with the next generation of the Royal Family coming through. This is an embarrassment… He should be charged,” Farmer said. Andrew has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Although he maintained a friendship with Epstein for at least two decades before Epstein’s death in 2019, Andrew has said he was unaware of Epstein’s criminal behavior. He stepped back from royal duties and was stripped of his princely title in November.

In 2022, Andrew settled a U.S. civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, agreeing to pay a reported £12 million without admitting liability. Giuffre, who accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, died by suicide in April.

Meanwhile, the Federal Bureau of Investigation confirmed this week that more than one million additional files potentially related to Epstein have been discovered. The Justice Department said it could take “a few more weeks” before all of the documents are made public.

