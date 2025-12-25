Brad Pitt lands under fire with new legal troubles amid Angelina Jolie case

Brad Pitt is facing another legal challenge, this time involving his skincare brand, Beau Domaine. The 62-year-old actor, who has already been embroiled in a lengthy legal battle with his ex-wife Angelina Jolie, is now accused of copyright infringement by skincare competitor Brandon Palas.

Palas, the founder of a skincare company called Beau D., claims that Pitt’s brand copied their name, logo, design, and online presence. Beau Domaine, Pitt’s skincare venture, was launched in 2022 under the name Le Domaine, but the actor’s company quickly changed it to Beau Domaine after Palas raised concerns over the similarities between their brands.

Read Also: Angelina Jolie Battles On Multiple Fronts Amid Son’s Accident and Brad Pitt Custody Fight

The companies attempted to resolve the issue privately, but when talks broke down, Palas filed a formal legal complaint. “Our priority is protecting the integrity of Beau D. and ensuring that customers are not misled. We strongly believe in originality and protecting what makes Beau D. unique,” the plaintiff told RadarOnline.

(Getty)

Palas is seeking $75,000 in damages as compensation for the alleged infringement, further escalating the ongoing dispute. The lawsuit adds to the pressure already weighing on Pitt, who is also engaged in a legal battle with Jolie over the Chateau Miraval estate.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

The ongoing legal dramas have kept the actor in the headlines, but this latest case involving his business ventures has raised further concerns about the potential damage to his brand. As the lawsuit progresses, Pitt’s legal team will likely need to address the copyright claims in an effort to protect his interests in the growing skincare market.

READ NEXT