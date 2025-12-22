Jasmine Crockett Pushes Back Against JD Vance’s ‘Street-Girl’ Insult

Rep. Jasmine Crockett has sharply responded after Vice President JD Vance mocked her from the stage of a major conservative gathering, turning a personal insult into a broader political clash.

Vance took aim at the Texas Democrat during a speech at Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest in Phoenix. Crockett, who is mounting a US Senate challenge against Republican Sen. John Cornyn, became one of several Democrats mentioned in what critics described as a racially charged address.

“Jasmine Crockett!” Vance exclaimed from the stage. “Oh, Jasmine Crockett, the record speaks for itself. She wants to be a senator, though her street-girl persona is about as real as her nails!”

The remark drew loud applause from the audience, made up largely of young conservatives. But Crockett, a former civil rights attorney who has gained national attention for her outspoken style in Congress, did not let the comment go unanswered. Taking to the social media platform X, Crockett delivered a blistering response that reframed the insult as a reflection of Vance’s own political rise.

Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political “dream” job was because your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!



“Imagine commenting on someone’s nails while at the same time ignoring that the only reason you got your political ‘dream’ job was that your boss incited a violent mob who wanted to hang your predecessor for, oh, I don’t know, honoring his oath to the Constitution?!” Crockett wrote.

Her response referenced the events of January 6, 2021, and the pressure campaign against former Vice President Mike Pence, drawing a sharp contrast between policy concerns and what she portrayed as superficial attacks. Crockett went on to challenge Vance directly on substance and accountability. “How about you stop worrying about me, until we are on the Senate floor together & work to stop your boss from bankrupting our country while engaging in the largest corruption scheme we’ve ever seen?!” she added.

The exchange highlights the increasingly personal and confrontational tone of national politics as both parties gear up for future elections. Crockett’s Senate bid has already drawn attention for its aggressive messaging and focus on ethics, democracy, and economic inequality, while Vance has positioned himself as a leading voice of the populist right within the Trump administration.

While Vance’s comment was greeted warmly by the AmericaFest crowd, the backlash online underscored how quickly such moments can escalate beyond the conference hall. Supporters of Crockett praised her response as forceful and direct, while critics accused her of inflaming divisions.

As Crockett continues her Senate campaign and Vance remains a central figure in conservative politics, the clash serves as another example of how cultural insults and political power struggles are increasingly intertwined on the national stage.

