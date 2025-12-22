Amazon cuts Jobs in Washington State but Says move Is separate from 14,000 Layoffs

Amazon has announced another round of job cuts in Washington state, adding to ongoing concerns among workers and local communities about stability in the technology sector. According to a new filing with the Washington state government, the company plans to eliminate 84 roles across several offices in the state.

The disclosure has reignited anxiety among employees, even as Amazon has moved quickly to distance these cuts from its much larger global layoffs earlier this year. In the filing, submitted under Washington’s Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, the company said the job reductions will take place between February and March 2026. The affected roles are primarily based in Seattle and Bellevue, with a small number of remote positions tied to other parts of the state.

Amazon said employees impacted by the decision will receive at least 89 days’ notice before their roles are eliminated. The filing shows that the cuts span a wide range of functions, including software development engineers, programme managers, recruiters, human resources specialists, and user experience designers.

Despite the relatively limited scale, the announcement has drawn attention because it follows Amazon’s much larger workforce reduction revealed in October 2025, when the company said it would cut around 14,000 jobs globally. That earlier move marked one of the biggest staff reductions in the company’s history and hit corporate, engineering, and management roles worldwide as Amazon sought to streamline operations.

In contrast, Amazon stressed that the Washington layoffs are part of a “routine process” rather than a continuation of the earlier global cuts. A spokesperson said the company regularly reviews organisational needs within individual business units and may make adjustments as part of normal planning.

Still, the distinction has done little to ease unease, particularly as the wider technology industry struggles to balance growth with efficiency. Across the US and beyond, tech companies are reporting mixed financial results and slower consumer spending, while also investing heavily in artificial intelligence and automation.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy has previously said that expanding the use of AI tools could change how work is done and eventually reduce the need for certain roles. At the same time, senior leaders such as Amit Agarwal have said the company’s workforce changes are not driven solely by automation, but also by efforts to simplify internal processes and cut layers of management.

Amazon’s latest move reflects a broader pattern across the tech sector. Major employers, including Meta, IBM and Verizon, have also announced layoffs over the past year, underscoring the pressure on tech firms to control costs while continuing to invest in future growth areas such as cloud computing, AI and new customer services.

