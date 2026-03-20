Republican Gov. asked to leave restaurant after diners said her presence made them ‘uncomfortable’

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders found herself at the center of an unusual situation during a recent dinner outing in Little Rock after a restaurant asked her and her security team to leave following complaints from customers.

According to a report by local news station THV11, Sanders had been dining at The Croissanterie on March 13. She was accompanied by two other people as well as members of her police security detail. The group had already spent more than an hour and 15 minutes inside the restaurant and had been served a full meal before the situation unfolded.

Restaurant staff eventually approached the governor and asked her to leave after some patrons told employees they felt uneasy with her presence inside the establishment.

The Croissanterie later explained the decision in a statement shared with THV11, describing the difficult position the staff felt they were in once complaints started coming in from guests.

“Allowing her to stay risked being perceived as a lack of support for the community that makes up the majority of our team, as well as their families and friends. Conversely, asking her to leave could be viewed as denying service based on differing beliefs,” The Croisanterie said in a statement to the news outlet.

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Sarah Huckabee Sanders asked to leave Little Rock restaurant after guests voice discomfort. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The restaurant said it ultimately chose to prioritize the concerns of employees and other diners who had voiced discomfort.

“Ultimately, we made the decision to support our employees and guests who expressed they were uncomfortable,” the restaurant said. “To clarify, we do not recall any statements indicating that anyone felt threatened.”

Sanders, who is a Republican and closely associated with the MAGA wing of the party, later offered a different account of what happened that night. According to the governor, she was told she needed to leave because restaurant employees claimed they felt threatened.

The Croissanterie pushed back on that characterization directly in its public statement, saying staff members do not remember anyone claiming they felt threatened during the encounter.

The incident has quickly drawn attention online as political tensions and public reactions continue to spill into everyday spaces, including restaurants and other businesses. For the Little Rock cafe, the moment became a delicate balancing act between addressing customer concerns and avoiding the perception that service was denied because of political differences.

For Sanders, the evening that began as a routine dinner outing ended with an unexpected request to leave before she and her group finished their time at the restaurant.