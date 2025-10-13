Pam Bondi Responds to Amy Poehler’s ‘SNL’ Impression: ‘Let’s Recreate This in Chicago!’

Attorney General Pam Bondi had nothing but praise for Amy Poehler after the comedian poked fun at her during this week’s Saturday Night Live.

Bondi posted her reaction on social media, sharing a photo of Poehler dressed as her alongside Tina Fey, who appeared as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. “Kristi Noem should we recreate this picture in Chicago?” Bondi joked in the caption. “Loving Amy Poehler!”

The skit opened the show with Poehler taking the stage before the monologue to debut her version of Bondi. “My name is Pam Bondi,” Poehler said in her mock introduction. “I spell it with an ‘I,’ because I ain’t gonna answer any of your questions.”

.⁦@Sec_Noem⁩, should we recreate this picture in Chicago?



Loving Amy Poehler! pic.twitter.com/3wNCnS0sGX — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) October 12, 2025

The parody version of Bondi went on with her signature sass. “My time is valuable. The DOJ has many ongoing operations, and we’re moving like Kash Patel’s eyeballs — very quickly, in multiple directions at once.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

At one point, Poehler’s Bondi pulled out what she called her “burn book,” a nod to a prop from Bondi’s recent congressional appearance. “That’s just one of the many roast-style burns that I have here on this paper,” she said. “Don’t make me use them.”

Pam Bondi’s Lighthearted take on Amy Poehler’s Saturday Night Live portrayal

(Photo Credit: Getty Images)

The audience roared as Tina Fey appeared midway through the sketch for a surprise cameo as Kristi Noem. Fey’s Noem held an assault rifle and delivered her own introduction, mirroring Poehler’s earlier line. “That’s right, it’s me, Kristi Noem,” she said with a grin. “I spell my name with an ‘I,’ because that’s how I thought it was spelled.”

Bondi’s cheerful reaction stood out from how other political figures have handled their SNL portrayals. Earlier this season, the White House wasn’t nearly as amused when SNL opened with a sketch mocking President Donald Trump and his cabinet.

In that cold open, James Austin Johnson’s Trump warned the show to “be on their best behavior,” hinting at censorship concerns following the temporary suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live!. He added, “Otherwise they’ll have to answer to my attack dog at the FCC, Brandon Carr,” before Mikey Day’s Carr strutted onstage to Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.”

“Loving Amy Poehler,” Pam Bondi Reacts to SNL After Hilarious Sketch Goes Viral (Getty Images)

When asked about the sketch, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson didn’t hold back. “Reacting to this would require me to waste my time watching it,” she told Entertainment Weekly. “And like the millions of Americans who have tuned out from SNL, I have more entertaining things to do — like watch paint dry.”

Bondi’s lighthearted response was a sharp contrast. Rather than taking offense, she seemed genuinely entertained by Poehler’s portrayal, even encouraging a tongue-in-cheek recreation of the photo with Fey’s Noem.

While SNL is no stranger to political parodies, Bondi’s reaction shows that sometimes a little humor goes a long way even in Washington.