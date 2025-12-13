Trump ally in Indiana resigns leadership role after redistricting fight divides party

A pro Trump lawmaker in Indiana is stepping away from a key leadership role after a high profile internal fight over congressional maps blew up in her party’s face. Indiana state Sen. Liz Brown, a Republican, announced she has resigned as assistant majority floor leader following a failed push to redraw district lines in a way favored by President Donald Trump.

The move came just one day after Republicans in the Indiana Senate voted down Trump’s demand for new redistricting maps. Brown said she will remain in the legislature and continue serving as Senate Judiciary Chairman, but the leadership change is a clear sign of how tense things have become inside the GOP caucus.

Also Read: Nancy Pelosi slams Donald Trump as the worst thing on Earth and blames him for breaking democracy

In a statement reacting to the vote, Brown did not hide her frustration or disappointment with how events unfolded.

“We who led the conservative effort to redraw our Congressional maps are devastated about yesterday’s vote,” Brown said. “Myself, Sen. Gaskill and the other 17 senators who voted yes recognize the consequences of what it will mean to have socialists control Congress.”

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Indiana Republican resigns leadership role as Trump redistricting effort implodes. (Lauren Chapman/IPB News)

Brown framed the failed effort as a serious setback not just for party leadership, but for voters who expected Republicans to deliver on Trump’s priorities. Indiana has been a reliably red state, and Trump won it by a wide margin, which made the rebellion from within the party all the more jarring.

“Yesterday, we failed our conservative voters, our colleagues in the Indiana House, our Indiana Congressional Delegation and the President who won our state by 19 points,” she added. “Our Caucus will have rebuilding to do to repair communication and trust with voters, and I will focus on that effort outside of Senate Leadership.”

Read More: Kamala Harris Calls Donald Trump a ‘Tyrant,’ Says Billionaires Seek Proximity to Power

While Brown is not leaving office, her resignation highlights growing divisions among Republicans over how closely to follow Trump’s political strategy, even in states where he remains popular. The rejected redistricting plan and the fallout that followed suggest that loyalty to Trump does not always translate into unified action, especially when lawmakers are forced to weigh internal dynamics and voter perception.

For now, Brown says her focus will shift toward repairing relationships and rebuilding trust, an acknowledgment that the failed vote has left real scars inside the party.