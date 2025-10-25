Hundreds of thousands of federal employees and contractors missed their paychecks as the U.S. government shutdown entered its fourth week.

What should have been payday turned into a day spent waiting in long lines for thousands of furloughed federal workers outside a food distribution center in Hyattsville, Maryland. As the shutdown drags on, its effects are becoming increasingly personal for workers now missing their pay.

The food drive, organized by local churches and nonprofit groups, stretched for several blocks on Friday morning as families lined up for boxes filled with canned goods, produce, and diapers. Volunteers noted a growing number of new faces each day, many of them federal employees who never imagined they would need help putting food on the table.

“It’s supposed to be payday,” said Linda Torres, a furloughed employee of the Department of Agriculture. “Instead, I’m standing here wondering how to pay for groceries and gas. I’ve worked for the government for 18 years, and I’ve never experienced anything like this.”

There are food lines in America again. This is Hyattsville, Maryland the photo was taken on 10/24/15 pic.twitter.com/yda2W0EQOU — Rich Rautenstrauch (@RichRautenstra1) October 24, 2025

According to The New York Times, across the country, hundreds of thousands of federal employees have missed paychecks, while essential workers, including TSA agents, Coast Guard members, and air traffic controllers, continue to work without pay.

In Hyattsville, the strain is evident. Local food banks report a surge in demand, and community centers have extended their hours to help. “We’re doing everything we can, but supplies are running low,” said Maria Jenkins, director of the Hyattsville Food Collective. “Many of these workers are our neighbors and friends. They need support, not uncertainty.”

With no clear end to the shutdown in sight, advocacy groups are urging federal leaders to reach an agreement quickly. For now, the food lines in Hyattsville stand as a stark reminder of how deeply a political standoff in Washington is affecting ordinary workers and their families.